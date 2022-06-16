Carver Financial’s Annual Charity Golf Outing Raises Record Amount

The annual outing raised over $17,000 for a national bone marrow donation program and a new homelessness and hunger initiative

MENTOR, OHIO, US, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services – the wealth management services provider with a vision of making people’s lives better – is proud to announce that the 25th Annual Tim Groves Memorial Charity Golf Outing was the most successful fundraising event to-date.

The event was held on Monday, June 6th at the Little Mountain Country Club where 145 golfers gathered to support the outing, raising more than $17,000 through sponsorships, auction, raffles, and golf registrations.

The proceeds were split between two charities: Be The Match (through the Mentor Rotary Club), the bone marrow matching program that has helped save the lives of thousands of patients; and The New Beginning Initiative, Carver Financial’s program to end hunger and homelessness in Lake County by addressing the root causes and providing jobs.

“Our annual charity golf tournament has become a rewarding tradition for all involved at Carver Financial as we promote awareness for local non-profit organizations, such as Mentor Rotary, who continually make a positive impact in our community.

“We are grateful for the continued generosity and support of our sponsors and want to thank everyone who joined us in 2022,” commented Randy Carver, President & CEO of Carver Financial Services and an active member of the Mentor Rotary Club.

Philanthropy has been at the heart of the firm since its foundation in 1990. In 2013, the ‘Carver Cares’ program was implemented to highlight and support local charities, encouraging giving by matching client donations. Since then, the program has raised more than $310,000 for organizations such as Torchlight Youth Mentoring Alliance, the Lake County Council on Aging, and End 68 Hours of Hunger.

Carver Financial Services and Randy Carver have been recognized for their philanthropic efforts by the United States Congress, United States Senate, the Ohio General Assembly, and the Governor of Ohio, among others.



ABOUT CARVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

Randy Carver and his team manage more than $2.3 billion in assets (as of December 2021), providing comprehensive wealth management and financial planning, with a focus on retirement income and rollovers. To learn more or to reach out to the team, visit the website.

​​(Carver Financial Services, Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer, and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Raymond James and Carver Financial Services are not affiliated with the various charities and organizations listed throughout.)

