Inland Empire Home Restoration Experts Offer Crucial Fire Safety Information
Five Star Restoration, Inland Empire home restoration and repair professionals, compiled a definitive list of what causes house fires and how to stay safe.
Space heaters are notorious for house fires; they cause 300 deaths annually and lead to over 20,000 fires. Not only that, but fuel-powered space heaters can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, too.”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Safety is of the utmost importance,” says Five Star Restoration General Manager Keven Gray. “Informing our readers and clientele has always served as an important bedrock to how we do business.”
In the piece, the fire damage cleanup experts at Five Star Restoration outline the leading causes of house fires nationwide.
The Dangers Of Cooking, Candles, And Smoking
In citing the Red Cross, Five Star Restoration points out that “cooking fires are easily the number one cause of fire deaths and injuries in America. The good news is that cooking fires are entirely preventable. The main factor in avoiding cooking fires is being aware of one’s surroundings and not leaving anything unattended.”
Aside from installing a smoke alarm and putting these factors to the back of one’s mind, diligence and keeping one’s head on a swivel works wonders. And indeed, much of fire safety is simply having one’s wits about them, as is exhibited by other entries on the list, like smoking and using candles.
The main cause of smoking fires is the smoker falling asleep while smoking. “Smoking nationwide dropped over the decades. But house fires caused by smoking are still troubling statistics—around 5% of house fires as a result.”
Likewise, candles cause fires from inattentive owners. Simply being diligent and aware can prevent the worst from happening.
However, one of the most prominent causes of house fires, space heaters, are a bit more complicated to handle than simply blowing out a candle before leaving a room.
Space Heater Fire In The Bronx
Perhaps a house fire cause that’s more topical than most, portable space heaters are notorious for causing fires.
In January 2022, a malfunctioning space heater tragically left 17 dead in a Bronx apartment building after causing a fire. While acknowledging that the space heater is but one part of the situation, Five Star Restoration warns readers about the dangers of unattended space heaters all the same.
“Space heaters are notorious for house fires; they cause 300 deaths annually and lead to over 20,000 fires. Not only that, but fuel-powered space heaters can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, too.”
Some of the top ways to ensure a family are safe from a malfunctioning or overheated space heater is, once again, partaking in attentiveness—and keeping a space heater a few feet away from any possibly combustible materials.
Secondly, ensuring that people turn off space heaters before going to sleep or leaving a room is the perfect way to prevent house fires by being diligent. People can fix fire damage but can't be too careful when keeping families safe.
Electricity As A Culprit
Electrical fires are also a notorious cause of house fires.
But how does one go about preventing fires that seemingly appear from nowhere? Regular home inspections (especially after buying a home) are the first defense against electrical fires.
Home inspections, as well as having a functioning circuit breaker, makes a huge difference. In a recent piece, Five Star Restoration also informed readers that merely having a working circuit breaker on their property can prevent extensive fire damage.
“When installing smoke alarms and inspecting properties, our number one goal is to ensure everything is up to code,” says Five Star Restoration team member Nick Smuts.
Five Star Restoration and its team of home repair and restoration professionals in the Inland Empire are well-versed in spotting any faulty wiring, outlets, or other problem areas prone to electrical fire hazards.
Staying Safe With Five Star Restoration
In short, preventing house fires and subsequent smoke damage can be straightforward and uncomplicated.
“Good fire safety also predicates itself to homeowners simply being aware of their surroundings. Remain vigilant, install smoke alarms, and ensure everyone is on the same page.” If a family has an escape plan or a fire safety plan, staying safe is simple.
Knowing the causes of house fires is only half the battle. Now it’s time to put that expert knowledge to use.
Thanks to the home restoration and repair professionals at Five Star Restoration, clients can take comfort knowing that they’re receiving the best tips and knowledge to thrive in their communities.
Founded in 2016, the company dedicates itself to being a pillar of those communities, informing families, and keeping them safe. Based on empathy, compassion, integrity, and plain old know-how, the company takes its approach to customer service seriously.
“We are committed to educating [homeowers] through the process [to] make the best decision to restore a home or business effectively and efficiently while providing a Five Star service every time.”
And by educating readers on the common everyday dangers of house fires, Five Star Restoration quickly shows its expertise. Whether it’s hazards in a flooded home or how to keep a patio bug-free, Five Star Restoration helps property owners find peace of mind in the hectic day-to-day.
Five Star Restoration leaves its readers with a message of encouragement.
“The experts at Five Star Restoration know how to fix fire damage. But more importantly, they can help ensure people outfit homes with the proper ways to keep their families safe. Home inspections and helpful tips with the Five Star Restoration team in Northern San Diego and Inland Empire help prepare for the worst.”
More About Five Star Restoration
Five Star Restoration serves the Inland Empire and Northern San Diego’s home repair and restoration needs. Whether it’s repairing water damage or preparing for a natural storm, the professionals at Five Star Restoration have homeowners covered.
For more information, visit Five Star Restoration.
