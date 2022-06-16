Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,864 in the last 365 days.

Targeting a Sanctions Evasion Network Supporting Iranian Petrochemical Sales

The United States is imposing sanctions on a network of Iranian petrochemical producers and front companies in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the United Arab Emirates, and Iran that support Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. and Iran’s Petrochemical Commercial Company (PCC), entities instrumental in brokering the sale of Iranian petrochemicals abroad. This network helps effectuate international transactions and evade sanctions, supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemical products to customers in the PRC and other parts of East Asia.

The Biden Administration has been sincere and steadfast in pursuing a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).  Absent a deal, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products from Iran.

Today’s action is pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846 and builds upon the past designation of Triliance and identification of PCC. Triliance was designated pursuant to E.O. 13846 on January 23, 2020, for facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemical and petroleum products worth hundreds of millions of dollars from the National Iranian Oil Company to foreign customers, including in the PRC.  PCC was identified pursuant to E.O. 13599 on November 5, 2018, for being wholly owned by the Government of Iran.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

You just read:

Targeting a Sanctions Evasion Network Supporting Iranian Petrochemical Sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.