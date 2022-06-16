National Veteran Business Development Council Welcomes Republic Services as its Newest Corporate Member
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Partnership supports the company’s commitment to growing a diverse and inclusive supply chainDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Republic Services as its newest Corporate Member. Republic Services is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance the company’s outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
As a leader in the environmental services industry, Republic Services is committed to partnering with customers for a more sustainable world. Through landfill and fleet innovation, recycling and circularity of key materials, and renewable energy production, Republic is dedicated to environmentally responsible operations that increase efficiency and help our customers meet their own sustainability goals.
Republic Services is 39,000 employees strong, with operations spanning North America. Its drivers average 5 million pickups every day for 13 million customers. The company has more than 900 locations, and its network of landfills, recycling centers and renewable energy projects is one of the most extensive in the industry.
The company recently was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the third year in a row. It also was recognized as one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2022 and included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for a sixth consecutive year.
“Our purpose is to transform supplier diversity within the environmental services industry and drive economic empowerment within diverse communities through an inclusive supply chain. This is why Republic Services works with the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) to support certified, veteran-owned, and service-disabled businesses across our service areas,” said Tim Stuart, Republic Services Chief Operating Officer.
Republic Services wants to partner with suppliers who provide innovative ideas, products, services and with those who can bring the best value and solutions to its customers. Working with hundreds of suppliers nationally, the company believes in building a strong business relationship based on teamwork, trust,, and best business practices. The company has set a goal to spend $150 million with certified diverse suppliers by 2025.
Republic Services recognizes the following certified suppliers: Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disabled-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE), Service-Disabled and Veteran Business Enterprise (SDVBE/VBE), and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Business Enterprise (LGBTBE).
“We are expanding NVBDC to create ongoing opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Republic Services and how to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn