A Warfare Narrative
Carl Mitchell writes a warfare narrative in his book Friendship City: Hanging by a ThreadTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is written by the talented Carl Micthell. A sequel from the first book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia — Book 1.
A warfare story that includes a lot of fighting scenes like combat and guns. Every page will intrigue readers to read more. It is about dealing with the forced introduction of a man-made killer plague, as well as the devastation of the recently established Friendship City, a community of citizens having two different cultures but who are committed to working together and in developing their own Bill of Rights with Obligations (BOROs).
“Between the pages of this adventure novel, readers step thirty-seven years into the future. They find new societal experiments, old but strong familial bonds, evil progressing exponentially, and, luckily, heroes and heroines still around to take on the bad guys. A villainous organization called the World Council is seeking global domination. They devise a plan to introduce a new strain of bubonic plague throughout the United States and withhold the antidote so the American government will do their bidding.” says Joe Kilgor in his book review for The US Review.
Carl H. Mitchell was born in California. He has always loved to write, even as a child. Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was his first serious read when he was about nine years old. Mitchell graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. After more than 35 years as an engineer for IBM, he returned to his first love of writing.
Read more about the interesting book Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread by purchasing his book on Amazon and visit his website carlhmitchell.com for a synopsis and a brief video.
