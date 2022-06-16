The US has the Highest Number of Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products | GlobalData Plc

By 2030, total knee replacements in the US are expected to increase by more than 180%

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knee reconstruction is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of damaged or diseased parts of the knee joint. This category includes devices (implants) used in primary, partial, and revision knee replacement procedures.



The Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information about the knee reconstruction pipeline products with a comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products by Segment

Primary knee replacement

Revision knee replacement

Partial knee replacement

Primary cementless knee replacement

Patella-femoral partial knee replacement

Primary cemented knee replacement

Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products by Territory

The US

Europe

China

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Japan

Israel

The UK

Canada



As of May 2022, the US has the highest number of knee reconstruction products in the pipeline.

Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

510(k)

CE

PMA

NMPA

TGA

Shonin

NIFDS

HSA

ICAC

BOPA

de novo

MDL

UKCA



Leading Companies in the Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market

4WEB Medical Inc

Active Implants LLC

Aspect Biosystems Ltd

ATRO Medical BV

Binghamton University

BioPoly RS LLC

Bonovo Orthopedics Inc

CEA-Leti

CeramTec GmbH

Clemson University

ConforMIS Inc

Corin Group Ltd

Cytex Therapeutics Inc

Delta Orthopedics LLC

DiFusion Technologies Inc



Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Overview

Key territories The US, Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Japan, Israel, the UK, and Canada Key segments Primary Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Primary Cementless Knee Replacement, Patella-Femoral Partial Knee Replacement, and Primary Cemented Knee Replacement Key regulatory paths 510(k), CE, PMA, NMPA, TGA, Shonin, NIFDS, HSA, ICAC, BOPA, de novo, MDL, and UKCA Leading companies 4WEB Medical Inc, Active Implants LLC, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, ATRO Medical BV, Binghamton University, BioPoly RS LLC, Bonovo Orthopedics Inc, CEA-Leti, CeramTec GmbH, Clemson University, ConforMIS Inc, Corin Group Ltd, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, Delta Orthopedics LLC, and DiFusion Technologies Inc

Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the knee reconstruction market under development.

Details of major pipeline products include product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities.

The major players involved in the development of knee reconstruction and list all their pipeline projects.

The coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved/issued stage.

Key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products.

Recent developments in the segment/industry.

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Identify and understand important and diverse types of knee reconstruction under development.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline.

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory, and estimated launch date.

FAQs

Which are the key territories in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?

The US, Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Japan, Israel, the UK, and Canada have products in the knee reconstruction pipeline.

What are the key segments in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?

The key segments in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market are primary knee replacement, revision knee replacement, partial knee replacement, primary cementless knee replacement, patella-femoral partial knee replacement, and primary cemented knee replacement.

What are the key regulatory paths for the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?

The key regulatory paths in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market are 510(k), CE, PMA, NMPA, TGA, Shonin, NIFDS, HSA, ICAC, BOPA, de novo, MDL, and UKCA.

Which are the leading companies in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?

Some of the leading companies in the knee reconstruction market are 4WEB Medical Inc, Active Implants LLC, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, ATRO Medical BV, Binghamton University, BioPoly RS LLC, Bonovo Orthopedics Inc, CEA-Leti, CeramTec GmbH, Clemson University, ConforMIS Inc, Corin Group Ltd, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, Delta Orthopedics LLC, and DiFusion Technologies Inc.

