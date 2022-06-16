The US has the Highest Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products | GlobalData Plc

The majority of the robotic surgical systems pipeline products are still in the early development stages

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic surgical systems are designed to work around the limitations still present in minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures by improving surgeon accuracy and facilitating difficult procedures. Robotic surgical systems are passive devices controlled by a surgeon, and typically consist of a patient side cart, a surgeon console, and a vision system. These robotic surgical systems exist for an array of indications, from all-purpose systems indicated for a variety of general surgery procedures to specialized systems.



The Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information about the robotic surgical systems pipeline products with a comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Segment

General Surgery Robotic Surgical Systems

Orthopedic Robotic Surgical Systems

Neurosurgery Robotic Surgical Systems



Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Segment

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

Early development

Pre-clinical

Clinical

In approval process

Inactive

Indeterminate

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Stage of Development

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Territory

The US

China

Europe

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Israel

Australia

Brazil

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Territory

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

510(k)

NMPA

CE

HSA

Ninsho

BOPA

MDITAC

TGA

de novo

ANVISA

ICAC

MDL

INVIMA

MDCO

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Regulatory Path

Leading Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Product Companies

Acoustic MedSystems Inc

Agilis Robotics Ltd

AIM Laboratory

AiM Medical Robotics Inc

Amplitude SAS

AOT AG

ArteDrone SAS

Asensus Surgical Inc

Assisted Surgical Technologies

AVRA Medical Robotics Inc

B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd

Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd

Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC

BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd



Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products Market Overview

Stages of Development Early development, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, In Approval Process, Inactive, and Indeterminate Segment General Surgery Robotic Surgical Systems, Orthopedic Robotic Surgical Systems, and Neurosurgery Robotic Surgical Systems Territory The US, China, Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Australia, and Brazil Regulatory Path 510(k), NMPA, CE, HSA, Ninsho, BOPA, MDITAC, TGA, de novo, ANVISA, ICAC, MDL, INVIMA, and MDCO Leading Companies Acoustic MedSystems Inc, Agilis Robotics Ltd, AIM Laboratory, AiM Medical Robotics Inc, Amplitude SAS, AOT AG, ArteDrone SAS, Asensus Surgical Inc, Assisted Surgical Technologies, AVRA Medical Robotics Inc, B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd., Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC, and BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd

Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the robotic surgical systems under development.

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which include, product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities.

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of robotic surgical systems and lists all their pipeline projects.

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from early development to the approved/issued stage.

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products.

Recent developments in the segment/industry.

FAQs

What are the stages of development in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?

The stages of development in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are early development, pre-clinical, clinical, in approval process, inactive, and indeterminate.

What are the key segments in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?

The key segments in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are general surgery robotic surgical systems, orthopedic robotic surgical systems, and neurosurgery robotic surgical systems.

Which are the key territories in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?

The key territories in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are the US, China, Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Australia, and Brazil.

What are the key regulatory paths in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?

The key regulatory paths in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are 510(k), NMPA, CE, HSA, Ninsho, BOPA, MDITAC, TGA, de novo, ANVISA, ICAC, MDL, INVIMA, and MDCO.

Which are the leading companies in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?

Some of the leading companies in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are Acoustic MedSystems Inc, Agilis Robotics Ltd, AIM Laboratory, AiM Medical Robotics Inc, Amplitude SAS, AOT AG, ArteDrone SAS, Asensus Surgical Inc, Assisted Surgical Technologies, AVRA Medical Robotics Inc, B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd., Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC, and BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd.

