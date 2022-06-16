Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Arvest Bank
June 16, 2022
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Arvest Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Nicole Moore
Former employee of Arvest Bank, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act loan fraud
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.