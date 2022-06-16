Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Arvest Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Nicole Moore

Former employee of Arvest Bank, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act loan fraud

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.