Olivier Thevoz, Leading U.S.-Swiss Tax and Business Attorney, Visiting Lausanne 22 June-8 July
Thevoz is scheduling consultations with new clients for matters related to U.S.-Swiss tax law, U.S.-Swiss business law, and international arbitration.LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivier Thevoz, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of THEVOZ attorneys, a well-known and highly respected attorney specializing in business and tax litigation in the United States, has announced that he will be visiting Lausanne, Switzerland, from 22 June, 2022, to 8 July, 2022, for business.
During his visit to Lausanne, Thevoz is open to scheduling consultations with new clients for matters related to U.S.-Swiss tax law, U.S.-Swiss business law, and international arbitration.
In addition, Thevoz is available for consultation related to this week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding use of Section 1782(a) in the United States. In addition, Thevoz will also be accepting meetings with attorneys (avocats) from other Swiss law firms that may have interest in working with him.
Link to schedule a consultation with Oliver Thevoz: https://thevoz.eu.cliogrow.com/book/da1d218ed65147565e211455e1181d27
About THEVOZ attorneys
THEVOZ attorneys, with offices in Switzerland and the United States, is an international law firm specializing in tax representation and litigation for multinational corporations and private companies. The firm also specializes in international business law and complex business litigation matters that cross sovereign national borders. THEVOZ attorneys partners have combined more than 40 years of experience resolving complex international tax and business-related matters for their clients.
More information about THEVOZ attorneys can be found at www.thevoz.ch.
More information about Olivier Thevoz, Esq. can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/in/business-tax-lawyer/
