Governor McKee Statement on Historic May Jobs Report

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on today's jobs report, which shows the state's unemployment rate has once again decreased, this time falling below 3 percent for the first time in over 30 years:

"The numbers in today's jobs report speak for themselves: more people are getting back to work in Rhode Island and we are maintaining our economic momentum," said Governor McKee. "We have the lowest unemployment rate the state has seen in decades, and we've continued to bring back jobs at a steady rate. In fact, we've recovered nearly 90 percent of all the jobs lost during the pandemic shutdown. This momentum is reflective of the work and policies our Administration has prioritized. Let's continue this commitment to make Rhode Island's economy the strongest it's been in years."

See the full jobs report at https://dlt.ri.gov/press-releases/may-unemployment-rate-falls-29-percent-rhode-island-based-jobs-increase-900-april.

