Good Samaritan Selects BlueStar to Deliver Remote Telehealth
Good Samaritan to provide remote patient monitoring services through a partnership with BlueStar TeleHealth
We are grateful to be working with a health care provider of Good Samaritan’s caliber to deliver better care to patients in their homes.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar TeleHealth is partnering with Good Samaritan, a nationally recognized network of physicians, services, and health care resources based in southwestern Indiana, to provide quality health care to a 10-county service area in the form of remote patient monitoring, or RPM. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team.
— BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray
Covid-19 has led to remote patient monitoring (RPM) becoming far more popular for patients, physicians, and nurses. Good Samaritan wanted to better serve their patients by offering RPM and has chosen to outsource some of that work to BlueStar. BlueStar will help Good Samaritan offer RPM quickly and effectively without burdening its existing staff.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “We are grateful to be working with a health care provider of Good Samaritan’s caliber to deliver better care to patients in their homes.”
Good Samaritan’s medical professionals are eager to begin offering remote patient monitoring (RPM) to their patients and believe they will benefit from BlueStar’s turnkey service and support allowing their medical professionals to maintain their focus on providing excellent healthcare to patients.
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired, two-star admirals. BlueStar’s board of advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
About Good Samaritan
For more than 110 years, Good Samaritan has been a health care leader in southwestern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. Located in historic Vincennes, Good Samaritan is a 158-bed community healthcare facility with over 1,900 employees and a commitment to delivering exceptional patient care.
Good Samaritan is proud that generations of families have chosen us as their preferred healthcare provider, allowing us to improve the health of our community, one patient at a time.
David Coakley
BlueStar TeleHealth
+1 800-441-0730
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other