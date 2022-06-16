Organic Yeast Market to Drive the Market Growth by USD 763.4 Mn During 2032
Increasing Demand of Organic Products Is Driving the Organic Yeast Market By 10.0% CAGR during 2022-2032NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic yeast market size is valued at USD 294.5 Mn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2022 to 2032. Global organic yeast sales are likely to account for ~4.6% of the demand in the global yeast market, valued at USD 6.4 Bn in 2022.
The various types of yeast products that are available in the market are mostly process-resistant i.e., their composition does not get affected by processes such as acid, heat or freeze. This makes them appropriate for use in various applications and across various industries such as food, beverage, cosmetics and personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and others.
In the food and beverage industry organic yeast is mainly used in applications such as soups, broths, fish, meat and analogue products and seasonings. Yeast autolysates are also used for flavoring purpose in food products for human and pets. These are also used as nutrient for microorganisms in fermentation process.
Yeast Beta Glucan’s application is in the nutraceutical industry mainly to treat lifestyle diseases as it is vegan and natural in nature. Yeast mannan oligosaccharides (MOS) is also used in the treatment of lifestyle diseases. Yeast MOS is being increasingly used in animal feed to increase the performance of the livestock. Diverse applications of different types of yeast extracts are driving the market, which is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years.
Because of the growing preference for consuming packaged cakes as snacks, especially among children worldwide, packaged baked items, including cake, are expected to see significant demand in the forecasted period.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
•The organic yeast market is expected to expand at CAGR of 10.0% over the forecasted period.
•Among the product type, bakers yeast is dominating the segment holding around 43.0% of the revenue and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 10.0% over the forecasted period.
•Among the sales channel segment, B2B/Direct is expected to dominate the organic yeast market holding more than 64.8% revenue share and it is expected to grow with around 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.
•Among application segment, food is dominating the application segment holding around 37.6% in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.8% over the forecasted period.
•Among form segment, powder is going to acquire major share of the organic yeast market in 2022.
“The Sugar Substitutes are expected to witness exponential growth owing to rising awareness health conscious population has increased demand for organic yeast based products.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers of global organic yeast market are majorly focusing on research & development in order to develop innovative and unique product offering. In addition to this these key players in the organic yeast market are also concentrating on merger, acquisition and joint ventures to expand their geographical presence and also to increase the existing production capacity.
• At a second Serbian distribution centre, the company is growing its global reach and investing in the area of animal feed. Venos d.o.o is now an official Leiber distribution partner, joining Hemiferm Zekovic, who has previously shown to be a successful Leiber partner.
Key Companies Profiled: LeiberGmbh, Angel Yeast Co Ltd, White Labs Copenhagen, Biorigin, Lallemand, Ohly, Biospringer, Imperial Yeast, Rapunzel Naturkost
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic yeast market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on Product type (Yeast Autolysate, Baker’s yeast, Nutritional Yeast, Brewer’s yeast, Torula Yeast), by Sales Channel (B2B/Direct, B2C/Indirect), by Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care), by Form (Powder, Liquid) across seven major regions of the world.
