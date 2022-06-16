Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Study of competitive Landscape and Porter’s Five Analysis | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size – USD 82.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Technological advancements

Growing demand for food due to rapidly growing global population and declining availability of arable land and climate change are some key factors driving global market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powered agriculture equipment market is expected to reach a market size of USD 136.55 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for enhancing agriculture productivity and increase stocks of food grains. Increasing agriculture exports and rising need for judicious use of natural resources are among other key factors driving increasing deployment of powered agriculture equipment. Rising need for mechanizing farm operations in the agriculture sector in various developing countries is also contributing significantly to market growth, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period during the forecast period.

Key Powered agriculture equipment market participants include AGCO Corporation, John Deere & Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Group, Iseki & Co., Ltd. and SDF S.P.A.

The powered agriculture equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This high revenue growth rate can be attributed to rising need to enhance agricultural productivity and crop yield, rapidly growing population in countries in the region, and increasing deployment of more advanced equipment and machinery in the agriculture sector. The powered agriculture equipment market in North America is expected to account for a significantly high revenue share during the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Powered agriculture equipment market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Powered agriculture equipment market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Tractors segment accounted for largest market share of 49.4% in 2020. Incentives and subsidies provided by the government to encourage farm mechanization have been driving the adoption of tractors in the agricultural sector during the forecast period.

The agricultural unmanned aerial vehicles or agricultural drones segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The rising need for monitoring overall crop health and managing livestock and monitoring for health issues are contributing to the growing sales of agricultural drones in the agriculture sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global powered agriculture equipment market in 2020. Increased shortage of labor on farms due to migration to other sources of employment for higher wages is contributing to the growth of the powered agriculture equipment market in the region.

The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Powered agriculture equipment market industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Powered agriculture equipment market industry is a major attraction of the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market on the basis of type, next generation equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Combine Harvesters

Tractors

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Sprayer

Others

Next Generation Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Harvesting & Picking Robots

Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Agricultural Drones

Driverless Tractors

Electric Tractors

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What market dynamics does this report cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

Key Points Covered in Powered agriculture equipment market Report:

Powered agriculture equipment market Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Powered agriculture equipment market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Powered agriculture equipment market

Powered agriculture equipment market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Powered agriculture equipment market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Powered agriculture equipment market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration Platforms}

Powered agriculture equipment market Analysis by Application {Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others}

Powered agriculture equipment market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Powered agriculture equipment market Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

