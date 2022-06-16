Lyana Diamonds’ innovative approach to the Jewelry industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyana Yusufova, born in Brooklyn, NY, is a young female entrepreneur jeweler based in New York. While only recently emerging into the industry, Lyana has established one of the most exclusive female owned jewelry brands in the state of New York. With clients such as Kay Flock, B Lovee, and Lil Mabu, Lyana has swiftly managed to assist the most buzzing New York City artists with their jewelry needs, while also fostering business relationships that will endure throughout the young rappers’ promising careers, a very smart and unique approach. Upon launching her brand, she intentionally shrunk her profit margins and increased production, bolstering her client roster and rapidly growing a loyal community surrounding her movement, which are academically rigorous techniques. In an interview with Lyana, when asked about her education, it became known that she has obtained a college education, earning a bachelor degree in business, which only supplemented her already strong passion and vigorous skills as a business woman. Ultimately, her vision was executed, and with her recent success, it is obvious that Lyana will expand her horizons further as she continues to serve New Yorkers seeking top quality jewelry.
