Smart Speaker Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth of 23.93 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Speaker Market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for smart appliances and devices due to growing trend of smart homes, rising preference for connected devices, and availability of technologically advanced smart devices are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, introduction and launch of smart speakers with advanced features, support for popular voice assistants, and reasonable prices are some other key factors expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Smart speakers are internet-connected devices that can be controlled by voice commands and can seamlessly stream audio content, provide information, and communicate and connect with other devices. Growing trend of smart homes has led to a significant increase in the demand for smart speakers and other connected devices. Today, a wide range of house appliances, electronic devices, and systems are available in the market that can be accessed and controlled remotely via connected devices and smartphones. In addition, smart home designers have actively collaborated with smart speaker manufacturers for the seamless integration of smart speakers in smart home automation systems and this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Rapid advancements in wireless technologies and deployment of robust security software along with smart devices are expected to boost their adoption and further contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

However, increasing concerns surrounding privacy, safety, and connectivity range of smart speakers and other smart devices owing to rising incidence of cyberattacks and misuse of IoT infrastructure are some key factors expected to restrain growth of the market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Altec Lansing, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Onkyo Corporation, Baidu, Inc

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Office

Smart Home

Others

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Google Assistant

Alexa

Siri

Cortana

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Smart Speaker market.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

Smart Speaker Market Size Worth USD 23.93 Billion in 2028