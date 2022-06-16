Blood Collection Market – A Complete Strategic Analysis - Dickinson , Haematonics, Grifols, Terumo BCT |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, advent of liquid biopsy tests, and increasing demand for blood components.

Blood collection is very crucial for specific diagnostic tests to determine effective treatment procedures. Blood samples can be collected from fingertip, arm, ear, and other parts based on the analysis to be produced.

Major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global blood collection market

Major blood collection methods are arterial sampling, fingerstick sampling, and venipuncture sampling. Fingerstick sampling involves collection of a very small amount of blood from the tip of a finger. This method is used for determining blood sugar level, hemoglobin level, iron deficiency, cholesterol level, find blood type, and others. Rapid technological advancements and application of automation technology in blood collection processes have resulted in attaining more accurate data within a short period of time. Hospital and nursing home segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020.

This report highlights the major contributing sectors in the industry and details the niche areas that exhibit potential to have an impact on the overall growth of the industry. The key players that account for a sizable portion of the market share have been profiled in this report. The research comprises of crucial information that has been drawn after analyzing the trends in the market. It includes market insights that aim to help the readers navigate their business ventures.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical

Scope of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Blood Collection market.

The study on the Blood Collection market further blends in the best of both primary and secondary research to estimate and verify the current status of import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide.

The report examines the market standing of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.

Comprehensive coverage of the recent developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers form an important part of the research on the Blood Collection market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2028.

