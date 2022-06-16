Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Size To Witness Huge Revenue and Growth Revenue Acceleration by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors and increase in private investment for R&D of AI are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for intelligent automation in various sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering market size reached USD 8.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors is expected to support market revenue growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in private investment for R&D of AI is expected to boost market growth.

Adoption of automation in various sectors involves integrating automation with various business operations and thereby reducing manual labor significantly. It also involves automation of data collection and preprocessing, which is another major factor driving growth of the global AI engineering market revenue.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Software segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising demand for enterprise AI software that mimics human behavior by learning various data patterns and insights, and also helps in decision-making.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to availability of virtual machines with powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which enable the user to perform advanced computation.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global AI engineering market over the forecast period as compared other regional markets, due to robust presence of international and domestic AI solution providers for large enterprises, such as Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

In August 2021, Baidu Inc. unveiled its second-generation artificial intelligence chip Kunlun 2, which had already entered mass production. The AI chip is designed to help devices process large amounts of data and boost computing power, and it can be used in areas such as autonomous driving.

Companies profiled in the global Artificial Intelligence Engineering market:

Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Siemens AG, and Nvidia Corporation.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global AI engineering market on the basis of solutions, technology, end-use, deployment, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing

Speech Recognition

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Semantic Search

Sentiment Analysis

Computer Vision

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

IT

Business Management

Manufacturing

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-cloud

On-premises

Major Regions Covered in the Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering market size reached USD 8.05 Billion in 2020