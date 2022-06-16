CYBERSECURITY EXPERT, DON MACLEAN, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Don Maclean

A growing class of cybersecurity executives focuses on integrating sound risk practices, using a forward-looking lens, via DCRO Institute programs.

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Don Maclean of Silver Spring, Maryland, in the United States.Don is the Chief Cybersecurity Technologist for DLT Solutions in Herndon, Virginia, in the United States. In that role, he formulates and executes the corporate cyber security portfolio strategy and supports end-user security strategies. Don’s past work includes roles with BAE Systems and VMD Systems Integrators, Inc. During his career, he’s led a team of 70 security professionals in a Top-Secret environment to ensure proper Authority to Operate of over 200 classified systems. He’s led a security team to the successful prosecution of terrorists and organized crime figures and contributed to the Cybersecurity Solarium Commission Report, a bipartisan report to Congress and Senate on cybersecurity legislation, that led in 2021 to one of the most comprehensive and forward-looking pieces of national cybersecurity legislation in the nation’s history. Don has his MS in Information Security from Brandeis University and a BA from Oberlin College."Don represents a growing class of cybersecurity executives focused on integrating sound risk practices across the board, using a forward-looking lens," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His extensive work in the public and private sector brings a unique perspective to what is becoming one of the board’s top priorities – using technology strategically and well," he continued."For years, I have worked in risk management from the relatively narrow focus of cybersecurity. The Board Members Course on Riskused many of the concepts I used in cybersecurity to expand my awareness and understanding of risk,” said Mr. Maclean. “It is really superb!”The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

