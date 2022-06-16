Amniotic Products Market Size, $1.88Bn by 2028, 8.4% CAGR Lead by Amniotic Membranes (8.9% CAGR in 2022) | The Insight Partners

The global amniotic products market research report provides deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, 35+ key company profiles, detailed SWOT and PEST analysis, in-depth market segmentation and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Amniotic Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Amniotic Membranes [Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes and Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes] and Amniotic Suspensions), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, and Other Applications), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users), and Geography”, the global amniotic products market size is expected to grow from $1.16 Billion in 2022 to $1.88 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Amniotic Products Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028918/







Amniotic Products Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.16 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1.88 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 182 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Amniotic Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In May 2022, MiMedx Group received a US$ 4.6 Million award to evaluate PURION processed Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) as an advanced treatment option for wound and burn care. The award by the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), a 501(c) (3) biomedical technology consortium, collaborating under the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the US Army Medical Research and Development Command, is sponsored and will be managed by the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) to advance medical treatments for combat wounds and burns.

Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028918/



In June 2021, MiMedx Group, Inc. announced the publication of its peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (JID) Innovations, addressing the potential utility of MiMedx Purion-processed human amniotic/chorionic membrane (dHACM) dehydrated in combating complications of excessive fibrosis, a pathological process central to several serious unmet medical needs. It is estimated that more than 100 million people worldwide suffer from pathological scarring each year, including hypertrophic and keloid scarring, with long-term effects ranging in severity from minor cosmetic defects to significantly compromised tissue architecture and dysfunction in a range of conditions. Product development and innovation will strengthen the product portfolio over the next few years.

In May 2021, MiMedx Group announced a collaborative agreement with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) to develop and advance scientific evidence supporting safe and effective clinical therapies. The partnership reflects a shared vision to advance regenerative science and innovative biologics that restore quality of life for patients and is geared to further understanding product mechanisms of action and potential therapeutic targets.

In Feb 2021, Stryker completed the acquisition of Wright Medical Inc., a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics. This acquisition strengthens the company's global market position in trauma and extremities, providing significant opportunities to drive innovation and reach more patients.

Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00028918



Amniotic Products Market: Key Insights

The amniotic products market growth driven by the rising incidence of burn injuries and the increasing number of traumatic wounds. In 2022, amniotic membranes segment held largest market share and the segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In 2022, North American region held largest market share. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Amniotic Products Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The cost of overall healthcare is surging significantly in North America. The US health system incurred a direct cost of US$ 5.3 billion in 2020. The healthcare system contributed US$ 60 billion in addition to the overall annual costs of the US in 2020. Over 40% of the population in North America canceled their appointments in 2020, and 13% of them reported that they needed care but had not scheduled or received care. The COVID-19 pandemic altered economic conditions and social behaviors in North American countries. Containment measures enacted by governments to mitigate the spread of disease changed the US healthcare service delivery pattern. In addition, most pharmaceutical and medical device companies and research institutes were engaged in developing COVID-19 vaccines and related products. Both, established pharmaceutical companies and small startups, have come forward to advance treatments and vaccines that target the infection created by the novel coronavirus. As a result, vaccine-related research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research centers, and educational research institutes are essential and have been primarily unaffected in operations and output.

Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Amniotic Products Market” Research Report. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE



In addition, the medical device industry was also facing the negative impact of the pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, biopharmaceutical companies were finding difficulties in managing their operations. Many companies offering amniotic products have business operations in the US, which were adversely affected by the outbreak. This has disrupted and restricted the company's ability to distribute products, as well as temporary closures of the company's facilities. Also, hospitals have postponed or canceled to free up limited space for those treated for the virus.

The British Journal of Surgery, published in May 2020, stated that orthopedic procedures were affected the most, with 6.3 million operations canceled worldwide. Canceling elective surgeries to reduce exposure to COVID-19 in the hospital and operating rooms in intensive care units was negatively affecting the amniotic products market. Considering these factors, it can be declared that the impact of COVID-19 on the market was negative. However, after the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines, the market has also started to expand in North America.

Amniotic Products Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the amniotic products market has been classified into amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The amniotic membranes segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The amniotic membrane, which is the innermost layer of the placenta and is frequently used in ophthalmology and wound healing, comprises a mixture of tissues and cells.

Buy Premium Copy of Amniotic Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2022-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028918/

Human amniotic membranes have been effectively utilized in various surgical procedures for over 70 years. These membranes are widely used in treating and managing surgical wounds and incisions, owing to several properties, such as their ability to maintain a watertight seal, inhibit inflammatory responses, and prevent disease transmissions. Hence, these factors are driving the segment growth.













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enzyme (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane, and Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane); Application (Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, and Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Research Institute and Academic Institutes), and Geography

Amniotic Membrane Perforator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Sterile, and Non Sterile); End Use (Hospital, Clinic, and Other), and Geography

Amniotic Hooks Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Curved Amniotic Hooks and Straight Amniotic Hooks); End User (Diagnostics Laboratories, Gynecology Clinics, and Hospitals) and Geography

Amniotic Fluid Detection Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Test Kits and Reagents & Consumables); End User (Diagnostics Laboratories, Gynecology Clinics and Hospitals) and Geography

Intra-amniotic Infection Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment Type (Therapeutics, Surgery); End User (Hospital and Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E- commerce, Drug Stores)

Active Wound Care Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Allograft, Synthetic Skin Grafts, Xenografts, Collagen Dressings, Amniotic Tissue Grafts, Growth Factors ); Wound Type ( Chronic Wounds, Acute Wound ); End User ( Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, Others )

Fluid Waste Disposal System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Component ( Vacuum Regulator, Suction Tube, Canister, Suction Catheter ); Fluid Type ( Blood, Spinal Fluids, Saliva (Especially In Dental Practices), Dialysis Waste, Amniotic Fluids, Lab Cultures And Specimen, Medications (Such As Chemotherapy Drugs), Other Bodily Secretions And Fluids ); End-User ( Hospital Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, Others ) and Geography

Soft Tissue Allograft Of Cartilage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Cartilage, Dental Allograft, Meniscus Allograft, Collagen Allograft, Amniotic Allograft, Tendon Allograft ); Applications ( Dental Clinics, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics )

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: