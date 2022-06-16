Fixing Agent Market will Record a Sluggish 5.3% CAGR through 2032
Fixing Agent Market- Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastNEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fixing agent is one of the important element in dyeing and printing industry, which help to improve the colorfastness of dye. It is a compound that fixates one substance to another. The notable properties of a fixing agent include effective wash resistance, provide stiffness, impart flame resistance, relatively higher crease, others.
The fixing agent is available in two forms – solid and liquid. It has two product types based upon the presence of ion which is a cationic fixing agent and anionic fixing agent. Few examples of fixing agent includes cetylpyridinium chloride, cetylpyridinium bromide, polyamine contraction, crosslinking fixing agent, zinc salt, acetone, and among others.
In term of applications, the fixing agent used in dyestuff industry, food & beverages, chemicals, polymer, and other end-user industries.
Global Fixing Agent Market: Market Dynamics
From the past few years, the textile industry has witnessed revolutionizing changes, the textile printing pattern changed due to changing fashion trends and technological advancements which in turn is expected to drive the global fixing agent market significantly.
Also printing industry in general is expected to spur the demand of fixing agents as a key ingredient during dyeing applications. Thus, customers more attracted to high-end printed clothing is projected to create a positive impact on global fixing agent market by the end of the forecast period. For instance, global apparel consumption in 2017 is estimated to be US$ 1.8 trillion, which formed around 2% of the world GDP of US$ 79.3 trillion.
Conversely, the rising price of raw materials is one factor to hamper the global fixing agent market. Furthermore, the stringent regulations associated with the product food applications shall hinder the fixing agent demand in the food & beverages industry. On 7th May’2019, HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (manufacturer of fixing agent) introduced its new product – Dye Fixing Agent to fulfill the demand generated in the printing and dyeing industry. This kind of organic growth across the leading players of fixing agent will act as a key trend for global fixing agent market during the forecast period
Global Fixing Agent Market: Industry Participants
The global fixing agent market estimated to be a highly fragmented market. Key manufactures of fixing agent are identified across the value chain of global fixing agent market which is – Fineotex Chemical Limited, Viswaat Chemicals Limited, GG Organics, CHT Group, eksoy Chemicals, Protex Korea, HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., SENKA Corporation, Piedmont Chemical Industries, PROTEX, D. K. CORPORATION, NICCA Chemical, Avocet Dye & Chemical, S D International, Jain Chem, Vertellus Holdings, Achitex Minerva Spa, and among others
The global Fixing Agent research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
The global Fixing Agent market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the battery additives. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Fixing Agent market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Fixing Agent Market: Segmentation
By Product Form:
• Solid
• Liquid
By Product Type:
• Cationic Fixing Agent
• Cetylpyridinium Chloride
• Cetylpyridinium Bromide
• Polyamine Contraction
• Cross-linking Fixing Agent
• Anionic Fixing Agent
• Zinc Salt
• Acetic Acid
• Acetone
• Others
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa
