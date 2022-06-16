Adnami welcomes Svenja Damzog as Publisher Director DACH to lead continued expansion in the region
The ad tech company’s latest hire brings extensive experience and a valuable network as Adnami continues to invest in critical European marketsHAMBURG, GERMANY, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad tech company, Adnami, has appointed Svenja Damzog as Publisher Director, DACH, as it readies itself for further growth and expansion across Europe.
Svenja will lead and continue the company’s continued expansion in the DACH region; managing and growing existing publisher relationships and onboarding new strategic partners, whilst overseeing the delivery of service activation and publisher sales training.
With over a decade of experience, including more than six years at Inskin Media, where she rose through the ranks to Director, Publisher Services EMEA, Svenja has also worked at Azerion and for leading brands such as Ryanair and Volkswagen. At Inskin Media, she headed up the EMEA supply team, managing and growing existing partnerships and onboarding new strategic partners, with responsibility for growing and nurturing inventory supply and implementing strategies to drive market growth.
She says: “I love the dynamic, fast-paced culture at Adnami and can’t wait to educate more partners about what Adnami has to offer as we continue to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising with unique, ground-breaking formats which deliver attention, engagement and impact.”
CEO, Simon Kvist Gaulshøj comments: “I have no doubt that Svenja will play a pivotal role in Adnami’s ongoing growth. She is not only highly knowledgeable about this critical market, but she is also a great fit for our culture as we continue on our journey to revolutionise media technology. Her positive attitude and efficient, highly creative approach is combined with considerable managerial talent. We look forward to driving outstanding results together.”
Adnami and Lumen Research recently conducted a large-scale research study which uncovered the fact that Adnami’s high impact formats capture on average 9x more attention and 10x higher CTR than standard display ads; in some cases generating over 75x more attention.
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnami’s templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns. The company launched in 2017, and works today with a diverse range of clients across Europe, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Amazon.
