Cavai appoints Mats Persson as CEO
Persson takes the helm as the business readies itself for its next phase of growthLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, has appointed Mats Persson as CEO. The appointment comes as Cavai’s presence continues to expand globally, with the innovative ad tech company continuing to introduce pioneering products and enjoying ever-growing numbers of top brand clients and partnerships.
In a career spanning more than 25 years, Persson was a former partner at PWC Consulting in Stockholm and COO at programmatic specialist, Adform, where he spent more than five years. An experienced entrepreneur and board member, he was most recently Executive Partner, IBM Global Business Services. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics and a Master’s degree in Computer Science, Persson is well versed in all aspects of leadership, management, IT, and transformation. During his time at Adform, the team grew from 100 to 850 people; with the business opening 13 new offices around the world.
Persson says: “I have been following Cavai since it was founded in 2018 and I have been impressed by its rapid development and success. Having known Steffen for a decade - including three years working with him at Adform - we know we are the perfect team. I can’t wait to get to know all the talented individuals in the company and am very much looking forward to joining Cavai and leading it into its next phase of growth. I have no doubt that we will have a lot of fun on the successful journey that lies ahead of us.”
Persson will be taking over from founder and current CEO Steffen Svartberg who will still be involved in the business but who will step back from the day to day running of the company, moving into a newly created position as President; a role in which he will focus on new growth and partnerships, supporting Persson as he takes Cavai on the next stage of its evolution.
Svartberg adds: “I know first hand that Mats is a phenomenal manager and an inspiring and motivational mentor. In addition to his outstanding leadership and communication skills, he has broad and deep knowledge of the online advertising landscape. He identifies opportunities and solutions, and his visionary mindset, creativity and intuition are second to none. We are delighted to see him join our growing team Cavai and have no doubt that we will benefit hugely from his unique set of skills, as he furthers our culture of innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurialism.”
For more information: hello@cavai.com
About Cavai:
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
For more information on how to make advertising great again and be a part of creating the future of conversational advertising, contact the Cavai team at hello@cavai.com.
www.cavai.com
