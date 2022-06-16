$1.9 billion allocated to building Mekong Delta expressway

VIETNAM, June 16 - The National Assembly on Thursday approved a number of major resolutions on infrastructure development and law adjustments during the last day of their third sitting in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photos Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly on Thursday agreed to spend nearly VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.9 billion) building more than 188 kilometres of highway in the Mekong Delta.

On the last day of their third sitting in Hà Nội, legislators passed a resolution to carry out Phase I of the Châu Đốc–Cần Thơ–Sóc Trăng Expressway construction, with 478 over 479 deputies (95.98 per cent) voting in favour.

The expressway will connect the Mekong Delta cities and provinces of Cần Thơ, An Giang, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, and improve trade and transportation between the northwestern and southeastern regions.

The 188.2km construction will be built in four stages as public investments.

It will occupy 1,205ha of land, including 860ha of paddy fields, 24ha of residential areas, 127ha for perennial crops, 64.93ha for annual crops, 10ha of aquaculture land, and 119ha of public land.

The whole project will cost VNĐ44.691 trillion ($1.911 billion), with VNĐ30.758 trillion taken from the State’s budget for the 2021-25 period, and VNĐ13.933 trillion from the central budget for the 2025-30 period.

Preparations for the construction will start this year. Major sections are expected to be built by 2025, the whole expressway by 2026, and it will be open for public use in 2027.

The ministries of transport, finance, and related central and local agencies were assigned to carry out the project in accordance with special mechanisms and policies.

They were assigned to develop plans to gain back investment capital and return it to the central and local budgets, in proportion with what they contribute. This is in line with Article 5 of Resolution 43, issued by the National Assembly on January 11, 2022, on fiscal and monetary policies to support the program of socio-economic recovery and development.

More construction projects approved

The NA also adopted resolutions on some other major road projects and special mechanisms and policies for south-central Khánh Hòa Province.

With 474 deputies showing support, the parliament approved a resolution on investing in the Belt Road 4 project of the Hà Nội Capital Region.

NA deputies vote on a resolution on the investment of the Belt Road 4 in Hà Nội.

The 112.8km road, traversing Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, and some other localities, will help boost regional connectivity and urban restructuring, effectively capitalise on satellite cities to reduce the population density in Hà Nội’s inner areas, according to the NA Standing Committee.

A resolution on investment in the Belt Road 3 project in HCM City was also given the green light after winning the approval of 475 deputies.

The 76.34km road aims to connect HCM City with Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Long An, and some nearby localities in the southern region, improve the effectiveness of existing and future projects, create new development space, and make use of local land potential in order to build a sustainable and modern system of cities.

Meanwhile, 467 deputies voted for a resolution on investment in Phase 1 of the Khánh Hòa–Buôn Ma Thuột Expressway project.

The 117.5km expressway, running from Khánh Hòa to Buôn Ma Thuột City in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, is meant to link the two regions and create momentum for their development while helping boost the effectiveness of existing and future projects, meet transportation demand, guarantee defence–security, reduce poverty, and improve the economy’s competitiveness.

Chairman Nguyễn Phú Cường of the NA's Finance and Budget Committee presents reports on special development mechanisms and policies for the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

With support from 475 deputies, another resolution on investment in Phase 1 of the Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu Expressway project was also adopted.

The road, about 53.7km long, is hoped to be put into use in tandem with the eastern wing of the North-South Expressway and Long Thành International Airport, connect and optimise economic and seaport centres to meet transportation demand, and provide room and impulse for development in the southeastern region.

The NA also passed a resolution on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the development of Khánh Hòa Province, which was supported by 477 legislators.

The resolution, which will be effective in five years starting August 1, regulates the pilot implementation of some mechanisms and policies on financial and state budget management; state management in planning, land, and environment; the separation of resettlement and site clearance projects from public investment ones; and the development of Văn Phong Economic Zone and the maritime economy in Khánh Hòa.

Law adjustments and resolutions approved

In the morning, the NA agreed to pass the revised Law on Insurance Business, which will come into force on January 1, 2023.

The lawmakers also passed the amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property with 95.58 per cent of votes in favour. The revised law will start to take effect on January 1, 2023.

They also voted on a draft resolution on piloting vocational training outside prisons for inmates, with the approval of 93.78 per cent of deputies.

The resolution will come into force on September 1 and the pilot will be carried out in five years. It stipulates the pilot model of organising labour activities, job orientations and vocational training outside prisons for inmates under the Ministry of Public Security, with prisons allowed to pilot cooperation with domestic organisations for such activities. — VNS