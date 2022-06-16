European and African Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Uganda Bring Hope to Children

A young girl in Wanga Parish wears her new pink shoes to her first day of school. © 2022 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology help children in Uganda have access to school.

WANGA PARISH, UGANDA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going to school for the first time means everything to 70 orphaned children in Wanga Parish. These are children who lost their parents to recent flooding or disease.

Local Volunteer Ministers have made this dream come true by opening a new orphanage. The community turned out to join the celebration.

For many children, this is the first time they’ve had a bed of their own, not to mention sheets, blankets and other personal items. All nursery-age children received a uniform, shoes, bags and school materials.

In nearby Bubilabi, another team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers is working with orphans providing them food, clothing and an education.

Scientology Volunteer Minister groups in Uganda are forming up and putting new members through the 19 Volunteer Minister online Tools for Life Courses. These provide them with the skills they need to address the most urgent issues in their country, one of which is the plight of the estimated 2 million orphans.

After studying these courses, the new Volunteer Ministers are far better equipped to reach out to others with help.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, calling on Scientologists to use what they know to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man, has inspired tremendous growth in the Volunteer Ministers movement.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

European and African Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Uganda Bring Hope to Children

About

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

