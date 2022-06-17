Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,147 in the last 365 days.

“Conversations with Clients" Podcast Uncovers What Clients Are Thinking of Financial Advisors

Conversation with Clients Podcast

Conversation with Clients Podcast

Financial Advisors, get inside the minds of your potential clients

Get inside the minds of your potential clients. Instead of making assumptions, hear what they're really thinking and doing.”
— Anand Sheth
RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse360 announced the launch of a podcast “Conversations with Clients” that will help uncover real-world clients' and potential clients’ thoughts on financial advisors.

“As an industry, we have tons of research around what clients want, expect, and need from their financial advisors,” said Anand Sheth, Founder, and CEO of Pulse360. “However, until now, we have not had raw access to clients or potential clients and listen to them directly. What do they really think? What are they feeling about financial advisors? With this podcast, our focus is to uncover this so we can all listen & understand.”

In this podcast, the Founder and CEO of Pulse360, Anand, will interview regular folks with a wide variety of questions that financial advisors all have in their minds to ask, but are not in a position to do so openly. We will shine a light on how potential clients really view the world of money, investing, and professionals that could help them with that. Our founder will use his two decades of experience to unpack what the prospective clients are mentioning on the podcast.

“Get inside the minds of your potential clients,” said Anand Sheth, Founder, and CEO of Pulse360. “Instead of making assumptions, hear what they're really thinking and doing. How can you use that to adjust your service or marketing messages?”

To listen to “Conversations with Clients”, visit our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiHJ0poPd11WQBuDO8c_3Tw or visit: https://pulse360.com/conversations-with-clients

About Pulse360
Pulse360, a 2021 Wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Finalist and XYPN’s most innovative technology for 2021, was created to make financial advisors at least 50% more productive. Our remote-ready SaaS suite can make every aspect of fiduciary meeting prep and documentation 10X more efficient. The Company was founded in 2019 by Anand Sheth and James Hill. The Company is headquartered in Riverside, CA. Tim Jenkins, a co-founder of SendGrid and former alumni of Techstars, is on the Board of Advisors.

PRESS CONTACT:
Anand Sheth
CEO and Founder – Pulse360
Telephone: 951-254-2373
Email: press@pulse360.com
###

Anand Sheth
Pulse360
+1 9512542373
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Is behavior coaching important to clients?

You just read:

“Conversations with Clients" Podcast Uncovers What Clients Are Thinking of Financial Advisors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.