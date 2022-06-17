“Conversations with Clients" Podcast Uncovers What Clients Are Thinking of Financial Advisors
Get inside the minds of your potential clients. Instead of making assumptions, hear what they're really thinking and doing.”RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse360 announced the launch of a podcast “Conversations with Clients” that will help uncover real-world clients' and potential clients’ thoughts on financial advisors.
“As an industry, we have tons of research around what clients want, expect, and need from their financial advisors,” said Anand Sheth, Founder, and CEO of Pulse360. “However, until now, we have not had raw access to clients or potential clients and listen to them directly. What do they really think? What are they feeling about financial advisors? With this podcast, our focus is to uncover this so we can all listen & understand.”
In this podcast, the Founder and CEO of Pulse360, Anand, will interview regular folks with a wide variety of questions that financial advisors all have in their minds to ask, but are not in a position to do so openly. We will shine a light on how potential clients really view the world of money, investing, and professionals that could help them with that. Our founder will use his two decades of experience to unpack what the prospective clients are mentioning on the podcast.
“Get inside the minds of your potential clients,” said Anand Sheth, Founder, and CEO of Pulse360. “Instead of making assumptions, hear what they're really thinking and doing. How can you use that to adjust your service or marketing messages?”
To listen to “Conversations with Clients”, visit our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiHJ0poPd11WQBuDO8c_3Tw or visit: https://pulse360.com/conversations-with-clients
About Pulse360
Pulse360, a 2021 Wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Finalist and XYPN’s most innovative technology for 2021, was created to make financial advisors at least 50% more productive. Our remote-ready SaaS suite can make every aspect of fiduciary meeting prep and documentation 10X more efficient. The Company was founded in 2019 by Anand Sheth and James Hill. The Company is headquartered in Riverside, CA. Tim Jenkins, a co-founder of SendGrid and former alumni of Techstars, is on the Board of Advisors.
PRESS CONTACT:
Anand Sheth
CEO and Founder – Pulse360
Telephone: 951-254-2373
Email: press@pulse360.com
Anand Sheth
Pulse360
+1 9512542373
