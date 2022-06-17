Submit Release
JKH Door Service Company Provides Excellent Service

REDDING, CA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JKH Door Service Company is pleased to announce that they provide excellent garage door service for residential and commercial properties. Their team sells the highest-quality, safest doors on the market to ensure every property has a functional door.

Customers rely on JKH Door Service to sell safe garage doors for commercial and residential use. They can fabricate custom doors to suit any size of space. In addition to traditional garage doors, customers can order roll-up doors, dock equipment, and levelers for commercial properties. Their qualified technicians can also complete maintenance and repairs to keep garage doors in good operating condition.

JKH Door Service offers excellent customer service to surpass expectations with the work they perform. They understand the importance of a functional garage door and ensure customers get a worry-free experience. The company has built a reputation for honesty, integrity, and quality workmanship. They partner with Lowes and Home Depot-contracted installers for the best results.

Anyone interested in learning about the excellent garage door services offered can find out more by visiting the JKH Door Service Company website or calling 1-530-223-4545.

About JKH Door Service Company: JKH Door Service Company is a full-service commercial and residential garage door company, providing installation, maintenance, and repair services for all types of garage doors. They sell the safest doors on the market and offer the stellar service customers deserve. Their qualified technicians handle every job with honesty and integrity.

Company: JKH Door Service Company
Address: 20227 Charlanne Drive
City: Redding
State: CA
Zip code: 96002
Telephone number: 1-530-223-4545
Email address: info@jkhdoorservice.com

Kyle Pace
JKH Door Service Company
+1 530-223-4545
email us here

