3 top streaming media platforms in the United States
This article introduces 3 main streaming platforms in the United States.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Netflix
Netflix was founded in 1997 as a membership-based disc rental (Netflix still offers DVD rentals). After more than 20 years of growth, it has now become the world's largest membership streaming company. Netflix began to launch its own original TV series in 2013. The first one was the global hit "House of Cards", and then the Netflix Originals series of various original movies and American TV series were also well received. Netflix carries a ton of shows, movies, and original content. Simply put, Netflix is the streaming champ, offering the highest "quality" of TV shows and movies of all streaming.
Netflix membership is divided into three levels, the monthly fee is $8.99/$12.99/$15.99 from low to high. Members can watch whenever and wherever they want on virtually any internet-connected device. And there are no advertisements to disturb, no binding contract.
Price: Basic - $8.99/mo, Standard - $13.99/mo, Premium - $17.99/mo
Free trial period: 30 days
Available regions: Worldwide
Number of simultaneous viewing devices: 1-4
Live TV: No
4K HDR available: yes
Supported Devices: Roku, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Fire Tablet, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, PlayStation, Xbox , Smart TVs, Blu-ray players and web browsers.
2. Disney+
Disney+ is an American on-demand video-on-demand streaming service owned and operated by the media and entertainment distribution division of The Walt Disney Company. In terms of content, it's lacking compared to most of its main competitors.
Right now, the main draw of Disney+ is its vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars content. These include classic Disney animated films like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, Pixar hits like The Incredibles 2 and Wall-E, the entire Skywalker saga, and most MCU movies. In addition, Disney+ has a slew of Fox content, including the first 30 seasons of The Simpsons, as well as films like "Alone" and "Sandlot."
Disney+ membership is not tiered, the monthly fee is $7.99 (the annual price is $79.99), and the membership can be cancelled at any time by paying the monthly fee. Another membership offered by Disney+ is $12.99/month for Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+. Disney Plus has a narrator function on the TV, people who don't like it may want to know how to turn off narrator on Disney Plus.
Price: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year
Free Trial Period: None
Available regions: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, India
Number of simultaneous viewing devices: 4
Live TV: No
4K HDR available: yes
Supported Devices: PC or Laptop, iPhone, Ipad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation and Xbox
3. HBO Max
Price: $14.99/month
Free trial period: 7 days
Availability region: United States
Number of simultaneous viewing devices: 3
Live TV: No
4K HDR available: No
Supported Devices: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast, Web Browser
HBO Now, the streaming platform launched by HBO TV, has attracted a large number of users after the "Game of Thrones" fire. In May 2020, HBO launched a new streaming media platform, HBO Max, in addition to the original HBO-produced albums and talk shows, as well as the classic American TV series Friends, The Big Bang Theory, etc. Compared to Hulu, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus, HBO Max has more movies in total. It also has some top exclusive shows, including Game of Thrones and more. Many VIZIO TV users who are not familiar with streaming platforms may be interested in How to get HBO Max on Vizio smart TV, here is the guide.
HBO Now memberships, regardless of tier, cost $14.99 a month, a little more than the standard Netflix package and significantly more than Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. Members can cancel at any time and support up to 3 devices to watch movies at the same time. HBO Max is currently only available in the US. And, people who use ROKU TV may want to know how to sign out of HBO Max on Roku when they get it on TV.
Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here