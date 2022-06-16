U.S. Maintain Lead in Water Softening Systems Market: FMI
[243 Pages Report] Water Softening Systems Market is expected to reach USD 10.82 Bn, likely to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2021 -2031NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) recent market survey, the global water softening systems market is expected to expand at a vigorous 6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a market valuation of US$ 10.82 Bn in 2021.
The water softening Systems market will total US$ 10.82 Bn by the end of 2021 As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, exhibiting year on year growth of 4.5% between 2020 and 2021. Healthy growth projections remain constant for the forecast period of 2021-2031.
Key trends shaping the water softening systems market include product innovations in the systems associated with high efficacy, technological advancements, and durability, along with growing concerns regarding water contamination across the globe.
Increasing adoption of water softening systems due to excessive mineral composition in water will drive sales in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Italy. The presence of leading market players will also augment market growth during the forecast period.
Request a sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-881
Growing awareness regarding water quality and government-led initiatives such as smart cities, coupled with non-governmental initiatives for promoting water sanitation and public health will generate demand in emerging markets including India, China, South Korea, and Brazil.
The application will continue increasing in the residential sector. FMI sees impressive prospects for non-electric water softening systems sales across households. Government policies adopted toward making clean water available for all will continue aiding sales growth in this segment.
“Conscious efforts to spread water quality awareness led by government and non-profit organizations, along with product innovations in water softening systems aimed at providing better efficacy and enhanced performance will augment market growth in the upcoming decade,” says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Water Softening Systems Market Survey
• Based on the design, twin-cylinder water softening systems will dominate the market.
• The residential sector will experience increased adoption of water softening systems throughout the assessment period.
• The U.S. will continue dominating the market due to the high concentration of market players.
• Sales outlook in the U.K. is projected to be positive with increasing applications of water softening systems in households.
• India will emerge as a lucrative market for sales of water softening systems, owing to growing awareness regarding water quality in the country.
Customization Before Buying @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-881
Competitive Landscape
EcoWater Systems LLC, Culligan International Company, Kinetico Incorporated, Hydroflux, Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Wychwood Water Systems Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, BWT AG, Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd., Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Atlas Filtri, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Feedwater Limited and Canature Health Technology Group Co Ltd. are among the top manufactures in water softening systems market, as profiled by FMI.
U.S. Maintain Lead in Water Softening Systems Market?
The U.S. proudly owns one of the safest water supply channels in the world. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 90% of Americans consume tap water supplied from community water systems, which are treated according to safe drinking water standards.
However, drinking water quality varies based on locations, depending upon the conditions of the water source and the treatment it receives, which must comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards and regulations. Many states have their own drinking water standards, and community water systems abide by rules set by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).
Even with the safest water supply channels, water contamination can still occur due to sewage releases, naturally occurring chemicals, and minerals, land-use practices, manufacturing processes, and malfunctioning wastewater treatment systems. Such factors are pushing the need for water softening system installations in the U.S.
Purchase Your Report Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/881
With increasing risks of contamination in drinking water that are mainly caused by improperly maintained distribution pipes in the country, consumers are getting more conscious regarding water softening systems and their ability to remove untreated chemicals in the water as it reaches their homes, thus propelling sales in the Water Softening Systems Market.
Additionally, health-related threats posed by contaminants present in drinking water are encouraging manufacturers to focus on product innovations and technological developments to keep disorders like gastrointestinal illness and neurological disorders at bay.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights, Inc
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn