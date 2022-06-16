Top Considerations for a Good Projector in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- For some projector beginners, it is recommended to refer to the projector buying guide and projector screen buying guide first before making a decision.
Here are some tips helping to pick a good projector.
Image Brightness
A good projector can be used for projector photography. Therefore, the projector should be bright enough. Generally, a projector for daytime use should have more than 1,000 ANSI lumens.
Image Resolution
Most projectors for home use have a resolution of 720P and 1080P. The higher the resolution, the better the image. However, some commercial presentation projectors have lower resolution than home use.
Screen Size
People choose projectors instead of TV because the former has a giant screen size. Therefore, a projector with a giant screen is preferred. Most home projectors have a max screen of 120-200 inches. A projector with a max screen size of 300 inches is better.
Smart system
If the projector has a built-in system, users can download many video Apps directly, which relieves the trouble of connecting the projector to a TV stick or TV box. In addition, smart projectors generally have smart features, such as autofocus.
To conclude, a good projector should have good image brightness, resolution, large screen size, and a smart system.
Jason Smith
Here are some tips helping to pick a good projector.
Image Brightness
A good projector can be used for projector photography. Therefore, the projector should be bright enough. Generally, a projector for daytime use should have more than 1,000 ANSI lumens.
Image Resolution
Most projectors for home use have a resolution of 720P and 1080P. The higher the resolution, the better the image. However, some commercial presentation projectors have lower resolution than home use.
Screen Size
People choose projectors instead of TV because the former has a giant screen size. Therefore, a projector with a giant screen is preferred. Most home projectors have a max screen of 120-200 inches. A projector with a max screen size of 300 inches is better.
Smart system
If the projector has a built-in system, users can download many video Apps directly, which relieves the trouble of connecting the projector to a TV stick or TV box. In addition, smart projectors generally have smart features, such as autofocus.
To conclude, a good projector should have good image brightness, resolution, large screen size, and a smart system.
Jason Smith
Tomas Technology Co., Ltd
+1 6262066017
email us here