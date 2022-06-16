Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,488 in the last 365 days.

Top Considerations for a Good Projector in 2022

Dangebi Mars Pro

Emotn H1

NEW YORK, US, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some projector beginners, it is recommended to refer to the projector buying guide and projector screen buying guide first before making a decision.

Here are some tips helping to pick a good projector.

Image Brightness

A good projector can be used for projector photography. Therefore, the projector should be bright enough. Generally, a projector for daytime use should have more than 1,000 ANSI lumens.

Image Resolution

Most projectors for home use have a resolution of 720P and 1080P. The higher the resolution, the better the image. However, some commercial presentation projectors have lower resolution than home use.

Screen Size

People choose projectors instead of TV because the former has a giant screen size. Therefore, a projector with a giant screen is preferred. Most home projectors have a max screen of 120-200 inches. A projector with a max screen size of 300 inches is better.

Smart system

If the projector has a built-in system, users can download many video Apps directly, which relieves the trouble of connecting the projector to a TV stick or TV box. In addition, smart projectors generally have smart features, such as autofocus.

To conclude, a good projector should have good image brightness, resolution, large screen size, and a smart system.

Jason Smith
Tomas Technology Co., Ltd
+1 6262066017
email us here

You just read:

Top Considerations for a Good Projector in 2022

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.