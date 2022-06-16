Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,479 in the last 365 days.

HEY LADIES…LADYKIND IS FINALLY HERE! 

A One-of-a-Kind, Women’s CBD Wellness Company Founded by Scientific Experts 

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, California, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Ladykind launched on August 2nd, 2021, unveiling targeted CBD wellness, self-care, and skincare products that provide natural, universal relief for women experiencing cramps, muscle aches, sleep deprivation, brain fog, and dry skin. Our science-led, THC-free formulations use only the purest, high-quality ingredients to guide women to enjoy their own unique journey of womanhood from the cycles of menstruation through menopause. We also understand that skincare is essential to self-care.  That is why we at Ladykind are launching a skincare line designed to enhance your skin’s glow and hydration starting with our latest skincare product, the Hydro Glow Radiance Booster. We strive to eliminate the shame, stigma, and secrecy around womanhood.  Ladykind is here to empower women to embrace their journey through womanhood with gusto, providing a sustainable solution to promote a better quality of life.   

Brought to life by a first-generation Indian American family of doctors, chemists, and ingredient experts, the Dhatt family invites all women to join the conversation to support, normalize and celebrate the power of women in all cycles and stages of womanhood. 

Consciously made from Farm to Formula, with ingredients that you can easily pronounce, Ladykind’s CBD wellness and self-care products use customized formulas to maximize CBD results. Our in-house lab, backed by a medical advisory board, and independent third-party testing company ensure you enjoy only the purest, quality CBD wellness products.  We take pride in using only the highest quality of vitamins, minerals, herbs and adaptogens to maximize CBD’s wide range of benefits.  Producing the highest quality products that our customers love and trust is the reason why we work with independent, third-party labs to retest and verify that our CBD contains only pure, active ingredients, free from THC, pesticides, and other impurities.  Our products are vegan, gluten-free and do not contain GMOs, phthalates, parabens, and sulfates.   

Environmentally friendly and thoughtfully packaged in recycled materials such as sugar cane paper to reduce waste.  We are ‘Leaping Bunny’ certified for clean and cruelty-free sustainable products, using organic-when-possible.  We partner with farms that are committed to regenerative agriculture and responsible energy consumption. The Ladykind brand guarantees traceability from farm to formula because you deserve only the best! Ladykind embraces the powerful, sacred nature of what it means to be a woman by providing natural, one-of-a-kind wellness, self-care, and skincare products to enhance the beautiful essence of womanhood.   

Available at: www.ladykind.com  

Ladykind – A New Way, For A Better Day 


Ophelia Soumekh
Content Producer
Publicist
818.726.6761

Primary Logo

You just read:

HEY LADIES…LADYKIND IS FINALLY HERE! 

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.