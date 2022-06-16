IV Ketamine Therapy Can Help with Healing PTSD and Other Ailments

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is happy to announce that they are the first private facility in Chicago to offer clinically proven intravenous (IV) ketamine therapies to help with the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other ailments, such as treatment resistant depression (TRD), chronic pain, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and fibromyalgia.

Ketamine is a drug that was synthesized in 1962 and has gained FDA approval for use as an anesthetic drug in 1970. Studies have shown that it blocks the cellular NMDA receptor, which is a neural receptor for glutamate that has been found to play a vital role in chronic pain syndromes, major depression, fibromyalgia, and other conditions. It has also been observed to have potent anti-inflammatory characteristics and can stimulate synaptogenesis, neuronal growth, and neuroplasticity. It is a Schedule III drug that can only be used and administered by a trained physicians, nurse anesthetist, and a licensed anesthesiologist.

As a Schedule III drug, ketamine is considered to have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence, which means that it can be abused. However, it is a very safe drug when administered for anesthesia or as a treatment of chronic pain and depression as they do at the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago. The doses used at the ketamine center are much lower compared to the dosage used for anesthesia and the patients are monitored closely during the IV infusion, which lasts for about 45 minutes. Most patients have noted that they felt free and very relaxed during the IV infusion session but these effects fade in approximately one hour or so after the session. They also carefully evaluate the patient’s medication list and medication history before the treatment. They will also talk to the patient’s primary care physician or mental health professional if they think there is a need for it.

In an article in the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website regarding the use of IV ketamine therapy for depression, it was observed that this drug has a much faster antidepressant effect when compared to the traditional antidepressants, like serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which typically require six weeks to provide the full antidepressant effect. It has been noted that just a single ketamine infusion may have lasting antidepressant effects of up to two weeks or even longer. In contrast, taking one pill of an SSRI or a serotonin and norepinephrine uptake inhibitor (SNRI) rarely has any significant antidepressant effect. SSRIs and SNRIs will have to be taken everyday in order to achieve relief from depression. But it has been observed that ketamine may be able to relieve depression within minutes to hours after initiating an IV infusion in patients who respond to the treatment. It should be noted, however, that not all patients will respond to ketamine, and ketamine also has a number of side effects and risks.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was launched to offer advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for anxiety, TRD, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, PTSD, OCD, and other disorders. Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D., who was trained at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has around 20 years of experience in a clinical environment, leads the team of health professionals in the IV ketamine clinic. His team of health professionals is composed of licensed therapists and technicians who work with primary care physicians, who ensure optimized treatment and continuity of care, registered nurses who are knowledgeable and experienced in ketamine infusion, and mental health professionals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

People who are interested in learning more about the IV ketamine therapy as a possible treatment for PTSD and other ailments and also in getting the latest news about this can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

