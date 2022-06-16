MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy May Offer Help with Anxiety Disorders

/EIN News/ -- Houston, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC, a ketamine therapy clinic in Houston, Texas, is happy to announce that they may be able to offer help with anxiety disorders and other ailments like chronic pain, treatment resistant depression (TRD), severe depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), fibromyalgia, and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They want to point out that they are the only intravenous (IV) ketamine clinic in Houston that offers meditation that is virtual reality guided to complement their clinically proven IV ketamine therapies for the treatment of anxiety disorders, severe depression, bipolar depression, psychiatric disorders, OCD, PTSD, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and TRD.

It is important to note that ketamine has been used as an anesthetic for more than 50 years and is now being studied throughout the country as an off-label treatment of psychiatric disorders and pain conditions. At present, MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy has the goal of planting seeds in healing using the medical process of low-dose IV ketamine treatments. Sessions are done on-site in a private and relaxing room with the patient’s preferences in music for additional comfort.

Dr. Quang H Henderson, founder and medical director of MindScape, says, “Billions of dollars are spent every year on therapies and medications treating depression and other mental disorders. But there are many patients who don’t respond to pharmaceutical medications on the market. Even more so, these same medications often have various lasting side effects like nausea, erectile dysfunction, loss of libido, weight gain, insomnia, increased anxiety, agitation, and more. We help people dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and other anxiety disorders through IV ketamine infusion therapy.”

They want to point out that their innovative application of virtual reality significantly boosts the beneficial impact of IV ketamine therapy that may help in the treatment of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other mood disorders. This is because negative thoughts are being replaced with positive thoughts through the delivery of positive words of affirmation to the subconscious while the patient is under the “dissociative” state.

It has been observed that ketamine works differently compared to the traditional antidepressant drugs by interacting with the neurotransmitter glutamine, which is a converted amino acid that has been found to play a vital role in supporting the central nervous system. The reconverted glutamine produces glutamic acid that may play a role in balancing out emotions. When carefully administered, ketamine has been noted to provide treatment for PTSD and other types of anxiety and depression.

Recently, ketamine has taken on a new life and has started to be applied more often in helping treat major depressive disorders, chronic pain, and other anxiety disorders that can make a person feeling helpless and lost. The people behind MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy firmly believe that Ketamine Infusion Therapy may be the future of treating depression and may provide hope to people who have been struggling with depression and have been disappointed with their previous treatments.

Established in 2018, MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC has set as their goal to provide customized ketamine therapy as an innovative technique of treating anxiety disorders and depression while ensuring that the physical, mental and emotion needs of their patients are taken care of and that the therapy is affordable. It was launched with the promise to compassionately and expertly deliver Concierge IV Ketamine Therapy as an affordable way to help with mood disorders, TRD, and chronic pain conditions. Dr. Quang H Henderson, founder and medical director of MindScape, is a board-certified and licensed emergency physician with over 20 years of experience in using ketamine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch and he finished his Emergency Medicine Residency at UT Houston Health Science Center/ Hermann Hospital.

People who would like to know more about the services provided by the ketamine clinic in Houston can visit the MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

