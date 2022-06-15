New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JUNE 15, 2022:

Leftover draw licenses go on sale June 29

SANTA FE – A total of 164 deer and 5 youth-only pronghorn licenses, that were not issued during the annual 2022-2023 big-game draw, will go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT June 29, through the Department’s Online License System.

New Mexico residents will get first shot at the licenses for the first 24 hours of the first-come, first-served sale. If any licenses remain after the first 24 hours, the sale will be opened to nonresidents at 10 a.m. June 30.

To buy a leftover license, hunters must possess an annual Game Hunting or Game Hunting and Fishing license. Hunters may buy the Game Hunting license, the Habitat Stamp and the Habitat Management Access Validation by logging into their account and clicking the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Licenses, Permits and Stamps link under License Sales 2022. After the Game Hunting license has been purchased, hunters are strongly encouraged to be logged in before the sale begins. Licenses often sell out in minutes, sometimes seconds, after sales begin.

Hunters are advised that they must provide a valid mailing address at the time of purchase. A license/tag will be mailed to the hunter for all approved purchases within 14 days of the purchase, unless the e-tag option is selected.

If you are planning to purchase a leftover license, you must have completed all mandatory 2021-2022 harvest reporting requirements prior to the purchase. If a harvest report is not completed, your purchase will be rejected in the post-sale audit. The license fee, but not the application fee, will be refunded on rejected purchases.

