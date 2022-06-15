Electric Toothbrush Market trends Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects FMI 2022 -2027
Electric Toothbrush Market to Surpass US$ 6.1 Bn, Registering 7.4% CAGR by 2027CHRISTIANA CORPORATE, 200 CONTINENTAL DRIVE, SUITE , NEWARK, DELAWARE , USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the market report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027’ the revenue generated from electric toothbrushes is estimated to be valued at over US$ 3,483.3 Mn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
High prevalence of periodontal diseases and increasing awareness about the advantages of electric toothbrushes are prominently driving the market. Increase in awareness about oral hygiene, periodontal diseases such as plaque build-up to increase the life of the teeth are among factors driving the global electric toothbrush market. Growing oral health concerns among senior citizens, patients, and children owing to periodontal diseases are promoting the usage of oral hygiene products,. which is generating high demand for electric toothbrush in the global market
Research Highlights: Global Electric Toothbrush Market
The ease of usage will remain the driving force positioning an electric toothbrush as a smarter choice over manual toothbrush, despite a higher price point.
An electric toothbrush integrated with advanced technologies such as rotation oscillation, and sonic will continue to witness solid demand over the forecast period.
Innovative electric toothbrush variants that are equipped with several features to help people develop appropriate brushing habits will gain traction.
Multiple brushing modes of electric toothbrush models specialized for teeth whitening, and sensitive teeth brushing among others will continue to witness steady popularity.
Tech-driven Innovations Improve the Ease of Electric Toothbrush Usage
Electric toothbrush has several advantages over manual toothbrushes. Unlike manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes are integrated with efficient technology of improving conditions such as gingivitis that ultimately result in plaque formation. These toothbrushes are equipped with brush heads that are replaceable, and they provide reminders for due replacement.
Furthermore, an electric toothbrush is equipped with pressure sensors that provide information on hard brushing. Electric toothbrush is being increasingly perceived as easier and safer over conventional counterparts, especially in case of children and seniors. Research also says that even arthritis patients find it easier and more comfortable to use electric toothbrush, as it is less painful than its manual variant.
Continuously Evolving Electric Toothbrush Designs: An Emerging Market Trend
Toothbrush is typically designed to remove dental plaque without damaging the hard and soft tissues of teeth and gums. Modernized toothbrush designs are better equipped with cutting-edge technologies that make them more efficient in terms of brushing capabilities.
The global electric toothbrush market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, in terms of revenue. According to FMI’s report, North America will secure the largest market share in electric toothbrush landscape owing to maximum prevalence of oral health conditions and awareness, coupled with rapid adoption of electric toothbrush and other advanced technology enabled products.
