Carroll Emerges IL-11 Front Runner After Sun City Del Webb Debate
The Movement with Mark to Restore America Increases Momentum
With two years left in the Democrat President’s term after the coming ‘Red Wave,’ we will have no choice but to legislate and drag the President to our positions and vote for what we stand for.”NORTH AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a one hour and fifty minute debate, it was clear that governing experience and constitutional education mattered. Mark Carroll’s responses to most, if not all, questions presented composed and unique answers. Typical audience reaction to Carroll’s answers included, “Mark will make a great US Congressman,” and “very impressed with his remarks.”
— Mark Carroll
The reaction to opponent Lauf was quite a contrast, due in large part to comments she made in the session, including her saying, “We don’t need to vote, we need lions in Congress.” Lauf appears to favor being loud over Mark Carroll’s approach which will involve legislating change. Only legislation protects us from unconstitutional abuse of Executive Order powers. Another surprising Lauf comment was to allow “no mail-in voting” which would blatantly disregard our military service members and those physically unable to make it to polling places. This kind of shallow soundbite-speak is exactly why we need the substantive candidate Carroll to be our nominee when the Primary Election polls close.
“When we Republicans hold the majority in Congress, our most basic protections need to be restored,” said Carroll. “We cannot continue to see Executive Orders wipe away anything good on day one, as we saw with Biden after Trump. Being a ‘Lion’ without voting is senseless and in no way represents the best interests of the people we serve.”
“I do not deny our Republican values need to be loudly expressed, but to say that we do not need to vote is absurd,” said Carroll. “We need to be able to enact permanent legislation that cannot be wiped out with the stroke of a pen by the next administration. With two years left in the Democrat President’s term after the coming ‘Red Wave,’ we will have no choice but to legislate and drag the President to our positions and vote for what we stand for.”
Near the end of the debate, candidates were asked essentially, if Trump is not on the ticket in 2024, who would they choose?” Lauf went first, followed by other candidates and Carroll responded with Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley to which “Loud Lauf” responded out of turn, “Guess we know who the Neocon Establishment candidate in the room is!”
The exchange ended with Carroll handily clarifying his position, citing Haley’s foreign policy experience and how Haley has been one of the only people formerly associated with the Trump Administration who continues to support the President and stand for America. Carroll also predicted that Haley will be the VP on the ticket in 2024.
Carroll adds, “Here’s the thing, the irony in slinging insults and being loud proves my point that experience matters. The time I have spent in elected office has shown me that if you give somebody like Lauf a little time, they will expose themselves and that is exactly what she did. She continues to use her political consultant’s playbook and appears to be more interested in her own self-performance rather than serving the best interests of her constituents. This is similar to her recently defeated cohort, Madison Cawthorn, both of whom are now infamous for trying to spur attention with incendiary remarks. I believe we’ve got real work to do.”
Mark concludes, “We must be ready to legislate permanent conservative change for IL-11 and the rest of the country. We need this to happen on day one, after I bring down my Democrat incumbent opponent in November.”
Mark Joseph Carroll is endorsed by Illinois Family Action along with several townships, organizations, and elected officials throughout Illinois’ 11th Congressional District. IL-11 encompasses portions of Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook and Will counties. For more information head to www.markcarrollforcongress.com.
