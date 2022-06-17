When the arrival of menopause makes women question their choice to not have children.

A much needed culturally diverse perspective of feminine transformation Filipino American Women's Rights Advocate

According to Asian American powerlifter Laarni Mulvey, her choice to not have children came with it's own challenges, and not just during the menopause.

This book is the menopause village we as women are missing, and longing for, which we have lost. A wonderful book that cleverly weaves different stories into well thought out chapters” — Michelle Caira, Founder of Vivi Rocks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filipino American Powerlifter and Women’s Strength Coach Laarni Mulvey continues on her author journey with her second book The Potent Power of Menopause : A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine Transformation where she shares what it’s like to not have children and then realises it is too late.Mulvey teamed up for the second time with international bestselling author, author coach and publisher Dawn Bates, to continue encouraging women to take up space with their personal power, stand in their strength and see the beauty within themselves.Laarni Mulvey, founder of both the Strong and Mighty Company and the Standing in Strength Initiative, to which her first book ‘Standing In Strength: Inspirational Stories of Power Unleashed’ is named after, is also a filmmaker, advocate and speaker on Women’s Rights , inner beauty and determination.Mulvey’s chapter within The Potent Power of Menopause highlights many prejudices she faced within corporate America as a woman who chose to not have children, as well as the personal challenges faced with being a Filipino growing up in America, and how that impacted her life and menopause.The Potent Power of Menopause has been empowering many women around the world of all ages since its release just one month ago. What was once seen as a ‘doom and gloom’ period in a woman’s life, is being turned on its head by this incredibly powerful book, co-authored by ten women and one man from multiple countries, generations, ethnicities and cultures.The personal power shared by the 11 authors represents Mulvey’s brand with accuracy and has built a community of individuals from around the world, many of whom didn’t know each other before the project started; and community is at the heart of everything Laarni does.Mulvey says “Many women feel alone and powerless, whether that is in the workplace, at home or in society. Building communities where we empower each other, recognise each other’s struggles, lend our own strength to get them through the tough times, and celebrate each other is not only important, but also essential”.“Working with Laarni is always a pleasure, and with such a powerful energy and back story, I just knew I wanted her to be part of this journey. And it was an instant yes for her because not only does she have a big set of biceps, she also have a big heart at the foundation of her vision to empower and support women” says Bates.The Potent Power of Menopause: A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine Transformation is published by Dawn Publishing, a boutique publisher which deals with the culturally diverse and humanitarian subjects that really matter. You can purchase the book using https://geni.us/menopause or to find out more visit https://dawnbates.com/menopause About Dawn Publishing: A UK based boutique publishing house which specialises in high-level thought leadership working with progressive leaders on expanding their brand, developing their business and vision, and delivering high-quality publishing services to books that make a positive and powerful difference in the world. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of human rights, social change and cultural diversity.As well as being an international bestselling author, writer, authority coach, educator and publisher, founder of Dawn Publishing Dawn Bates, specialises in developing brand expansion strategies and global visions, underpinned with powerful leadership and profound truths.All the titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand specialises in raising awareness and consciousness of social justice issues, bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster rides of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.Discover more about author coaching and how to get published by Dawn Publishing by visiting: www.dawnbates.com Dawn Publishing, the social justice publisher of choice, raising consciousness and awareness in a world of purpose led businesses.

Strong and Happy by Laarni Mulvey