Recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

CANADA, June 15 - The abuse and neglect of an older adult can occur anywhere and can happen to anyone. June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), a day to bring attention to the issue of elder abuse and recognize that rights don’t get old. 

“We, as a community, benefit from the contributions of older adults, and we, as a community must also use our voices to protect them. We all have a role to play in stopping the abuse of older adults.” 

- Minister of Social Development and Housing Brad Trivers. 

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about elder abuse prevention and what each of us can do to protect seniors in our communities. Elder abuse can take many forms, including physical, psychological, emotional, verbal, sexual, financial, spiritual/religious and cultural, as well as neglect. 

Islanders are encouraged to stay connected and reach out to the older adults in their lives. If you or someone you know is at immediate risk or harm, call 911. If you are concerned that someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact PEI Family Violence Prevention Services at 1-800-240-9894.

 

