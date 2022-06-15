Governor Phil Scott Formally Proclaims Constitutional Amendment Proposal 2 Will Appear On November Ballot

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today formally provided public notice to Vermonters that Proposal 2, a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution passed by the General Assembly, will appear on the November general election ballot. Section 72 of Chapter II of the Vermont Constitution and Chapter 32 of Title 17 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated require the Governor to give public notice of the proposed amendment by proclamation.

“Vermont is proud to have been the first state in the Union to outlaw slavery in its constitution, but this proposal to clarify the antiquated language is meaningful as well,” said Governor Scott. “We have come a long way since those words were originally written, but we know there is much more work to do. It is also fitting that this proclamation is issued this week as Americans celebrate Juneteenth.”

To amend Vermont’s Constitution, the state Senate must, by a two-thirds vote, advance a proposal to the House of Representatives for their concurrence by a simple majority vote. If the House concurs, the proposal is then referred to the next biennial session of the General Assembly, where the House and Senate must, by simple majority, concur with the proposed amendment. If passed, the measure is then brought before Vermont voters by referendum, where a majority of voters must approve for the constitution to be amended. Vermont is regarded as having one of the most difficult constitutional amendment processes in the nation.

The proclamation can be viewed by clicking here. Its text is also included below:

State of Vermont

Executive Department

A Proclamation

Whereas, the following article of amendment to the State Constitution has been duly adopted by the Vermont General Assembly, as provided for in the Constitution and under terms of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, to wit:

PROPOSAL 2

That Article 1 of Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution is amended to read:

Article 1. [All persons born free; their natural rights; slavery and indentured servitude prohibited]

That all persons are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent, and unalienable rights, amongst which are the enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety; therefore no person born in this country, or brought from over sea, ought to be holden by law, to serve any person as a servant, slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of twenty-one years, unless bound by the person’s own consent, after arriving to such age, or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.

WHEREAS, Section 72 of Chapter II of the Vermont Constitution and Chapter 32 of Title 17 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated require the Governor to give public notice of the proposed amendment by proclamation prior to the submission of the proposed amendment to a vote by the people for ratification and adoption; and

WHEREAS, Chapter 32 of Title 17 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated requires that notice of the proposal of amendment of the General Assembly be published by the Secretary of State in print and on the websites of the General Assembly and the Office of the Secretary of State prior to the vote of the people for ratification and adoption.

now, Therefore, I, Philip B. Scott, Governor of the State of Vermont, do proclaim Proposal 2 is herewith noticed to the voters of Vermont and forthwith shall be published in accordance with the provisions of Title 17 Vermont Statutes Annotated, Chapter 32, Section 1844 and shall be voted upon on the same date as the general election on November 8, 2022.

Given under my hand and the Great Seal of the State of

Vermont on this 15th day of June, A.D. 2022.

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

###