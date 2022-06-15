Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, and members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

President Ilham Aliyev`s support for the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was praised at the meeting.

They stressed the importance of the 9th Global Baku Forum to be held in Azerbaijan`s capital, noting that a large number of guests from different countries will participate in the event. The sides expressed confidence that the Forum would contribute to the expansion of international cooperation.

During the conversation, they hailed the fact that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center`s prestige increased in the world and its relations expanded with leading international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.