Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,376 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

AZERBAIJAN, June 15 - 15 june 2022, 16:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, and members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

President Ilham Aliyev`s support for the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was praised at the meeting.

They stressed the importance of the 9th Global Baku Forum to be held in Azerbaijan`s capital, noting that a large number of guests from different countries will participate in the event. The sides expressed confidence that the Forum would contribute to the expansion of international cooperation.

During the conversation, they hailed the fact that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center`s prestige increased in the world and its relations expanded with leading international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.