George Heard, Founder of Heard Concepts, Featured In IdeaMensch Interview

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Heard, founder of Heard Concepts, was recently featured in an interview with IdeaMensch. IdeaMensch is a website that features interviews with entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses. Heard Concepts has provided innovative marketing strategies to businesses for over a decade. In the interview, George discusses his marketing strategies and how he turned his business idea into a reality. He also offers advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses.

Mr. Heard founded Heard Concepts in 2012. He felt that he had gained adequate expertise and experience to run his own business after working for various successful companies for over ten years. In the IdeaMensch interview, he attributes his entrepreneurial success to several factors, including prioritization, networking, and working with the right people.

George underscored the need to work with the right people to bring a business idea to life successfully. He said, “You need someone with experience; somebody who's tough enough to take on whatever comes their way and do well at it.”

The sharp-minded marketer also reminded entrepreneurs about the power of prioritization. He noted that entrepreneurs must be able to identify what is not a priority. There will always be numerous things that need attention, and poor prioritization can be disastrous.

Also notable in George’s interview is the significance of customer experience to any business. George considers customers a business’ most valuable asset. He noted that customers’ perceptions could mean the success or failure of a business.

George advises entrepreneurs to focus on creating great experiences for their customers to promote fast business growth. He also weighed in on the latest trends in the marketing world. He noted that marketing professionals need to pay special attention to Metaverse, as the relatively new technology has enormous potential to revolutionize the industry.

About George Heard

George Heard is a marketing visionary with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He is the founder and CEO of Heard Concepts LLC, a marketing strategy firm that helps businesses reach their consumers and turn them into loyal customers.

The sharp-minded entrepreneur holds a reputation for pioneering game-changing and transformational marketing initiatives that have driven brand exposure, market expansion, and revenue growth for businesses across various industries, including fashion, real estate, technology, and beyond.