Residential Cabinet Manufacturer Selects Duplin County for New Operation

NORTH CAROLINA, June 15 - Cabinet manufacturer Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.

“Design Mode is another great win for eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Having the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast coupled with our premier quality of life and central location, Duplin County will provide a strong foundation for this company’s success.”

Design Mode Cabinetry will design, manufacture and distribute entry level and mid-level frameless cabinets for single-family kitchens and multi-family developments. With technology and industry expertise, the new company will meet the growing demand of construction projects nationwide. Design Mode will upfit a vacant 245,000-square-foot building into a high-tech cabinet manufacturing and distribution operation.

“Our vision is to create a first-class working environment for employees and to innovate solutions for problems that will help move our industry forward." says Adrian Carroll, President of Design Mode Cabinetry. “We are honored for the opportunity to establish this business in Duplin County where it is clear that hard work and a sense of community are highly valued.”

“North Carolina is a top choice for new and established companies,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We are committed to increasing the prosperity of rural North Carolina, and this project is another example of that. This company's decision validates our First in Talent plan and the priority to prepare our workforce for career and entrepreneurial success.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Design Mode’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The average annual salary for the new positions at Design Mode Cabinetry will exceed Duplin County’s overall average annual wage. The new jobs have the potential payroll impact of more than $8 million annually.

A performance-based grant of $425,000 to Warsawing Cabinets, LLC from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Design Mode Cabinetry's location to North Carolina. Design Mode Cabinetry is the trade name for the company. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are glad to welcome Design Mode Cabinetry to Duplin County,” said N.C. Senator Brent Jackson. “These good-paying jobs will create a great positive impact on the livelihoods of our residents.”

“This is an outstanding win for our region and state,” said N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon. “We appreciate the company's confidence in our community and all the partners that helped recruit this new addition to Warsaw.”

Partners with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, James Sprunt Community College, North Carolina's Southeast, County of Duplin, Duplin County Economy Development, Duke Energy, and the Town of Warsaw.

