PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 12, 2022 Amid prospects of charter change, Bong Go says proposed constitutional amendments must be for the benefit of the Filipino people Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Friday, June 10, expressed his openness to amend the 1987 Constitution, noting that it had stayed unchanged for 35 years. However, he stressed that the revisions must be made in the best interest of the Filipino people. "Alam n'yo, 35 years na po na hindi nagagalaw ang Constitution natin. Marahil po, alam n'yo mayroong mga nasa loob po ng Constitution na dapat pong pag-aralan po muli... halos iba diyan kailangan na talagang baguhin," said Go in an ambush interview after attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go earlier proposed the establishment of super health centers throughout the country as he seeks to further improve access to public health services in the grassroots, especially during the pandemic and other similar health crises. Meanwhile, as to those advocating for charter change, Go said he believes that now is the best time to do so while the government transitions into a fresh term. "Kung kailangan nating galawin at magkakaroon tayo ng charter change, (maganda kung) ngayon po. Huwag 'yung patapos na 'yung termino," he said. "Ngayon na, para at least presko pa 'yung termino ng mga elected officials. (Simulan) na po na tingnan nang mabuti," he added. Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte had urged the next administration to begin the process of possibly amending the Constitution. Among which is President Duterte's specific proposal to fix the party-list system, saying that the current set up is being abused by leftist organizations. Go, on the other hand, reiterated that any suggested amendment must benefit the Filipino people and not the politicians. He said that he will oppose reforms that are only aimed at benefiting a chosen few. "So, sang-ayon po ako kung kakailanganin po. Pero dapat ang makikinabang po kung gagalawin o magcha-charter change tayo o sisilipin ang Constitution, dapat po makinabang ang Pilipino, hindi po 'yung pulitiko," said the senator. "Hindi po ako papayag na ang makikinabang lang po ang pulitiko. Ang makikinabang po dapat yung Pilipino at interes po ng Pilipino ang dapat unahin natin parati," he added. Go also said that Duterte himself had been advocating for the government to switch to a federal-parliamentary system in order to give regions greater autonomy and attain equitable economic development across the country. "Isa sa mga isinulong ni Pangulong Duterte noon itong pederalismo. Ako po sang-ayon po ako... para (ma-empower) ang ating mga local government units," he said, adding that Duterte had advocated for a federal government as a way to resolve the country's economic and political imbalances. Finally, the senator urged the incoming administration to thoroughly study and review proposals to amend the Constitution while taking into consideration the efforts started by the Duterte administration. In 2016, President Duterte ordered the creation of a consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution. This set in motion efforts of the administration to pursue a federal system of government. "Pag-aralan po natin nang mabuti. Kaya sabi ko nga, in fact noong kakaupo ni Pangulong Duterte, nagtawag kaagad siya ng pagpupulong ng (consultative) committee headed by Chief Justice Puno, na pag-aralan po ang ating Konstitusyon," he said. On June 10, Go also conducted a monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.