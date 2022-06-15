Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,346 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Richard J. Gordon's message on the 124th Independence Day

PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release
June 12, 2022

SEN. RICHARD J. GORDON'S MESSAGE ON THE 124TH INDEPENDENCE DAY
June 12, 2022

As we sojourn to a crossroads in history, let us never forget the sacrifices our forefathers have made for the future generations to experience true freedom.

Let us remain free from the chains of oppression, of illegal foreign incursion, poverty, and disinformation. We hope that we are already on the track towards freedom from the pandemic as well.

Maintain our freedom by providing clean, honest and effective governance, equal opportunity and better education for our people.

Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!

You just read:

Sen. Richard J. Gordon's message on the 124th Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.