PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 13, 2022 Gatchalian urges next admin: ensure teachers' quality education, training To effectively address the crisis hounding the education sector, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the incoming administration to ensure quality education and training for teachers. "Kung maganda ang mismong pundasyon ng mga guro, inaasahang dekalidad din ang ibibigay nilang klase ng pagtuturo sa mga estudyante nila," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian. According to Gatchalian, who is said to retain his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture in the 19th Congress, the Department of Education (DepEd) should prioritize immediate and effective implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) which seeks to revamp the Teacher Education Council (TEC) and improve the quality of teacher education and training from pre-service to in-service. The measure was signed into law on April 27 this year. Since incoming Secretary of Education Sara Duterte-Carpio won more than 61% of votes in this year's elections, Gatchalian emphasized that the Vice President-elect has the political capital to effectively implement reforms like the Excellence in Teacher Education Act. Under the law, the DepEd Secretary will be the Chairperson of the TEC, with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson as the Vice-Chairperson. "We are in a very unique position because no less than the second highest official of our land will now lead the Department of Education, carrying with her 60% of the votes of the Filipino people," said Gatchalian. "In reforms we need political capital. We also need political will. But the political capital is something we need to exploit in order to launch a lot of the reforms specified in the Basic Education Development Plan (BEDP) 2030," Gatchalian added, referring to the roadmap that the DepEd recently launched to improve the delivery and quality of basic education. According to Gatchalian, the Excellence in Teacher Education aligns with the BEDP 2030. The law mandates the TEC to set basic requirements for teacher education programs. This is to ensure a strong and transparent link between the outcomes of teacher education programs and the professional standards for teachers and school leaders, research and international best practices. The law will also strengthen coordination between the DepEd, the CHED, and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). "We gave a lot of powers to DepEd to make sure that teacher education is seamless from pre-service all the way to in-service," Gatchalian ended. Kapakanan ng mga guro dapat tiyakin ng susunod na administrasyon - Gatchalian Upang matugunan nang husto ang krisis na bumabalot sa sektor ng edukasyon, hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang susunod na administrasyon na tiyakin ang dekalidad na edukasyon at training o pagsasanay para sa mga guro. "Kung maganda ang mismong pundasyon ng mga guro, inaasahang dekalidad din ang ibibigay nilang klase ng pagtuturo sa mga estudyante nila," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa mambabatas, na mananatiling Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture sa 19th Congress, dapat gawing prayoridad ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang agaran at epektibong pagpapatupad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713). Layon ng naturang batas na patatagin ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) at iangat ang kalidad ng training at edukasyon ng mga guro mula sa kolehiyo hanggang sa tuluyang makapasok sa mga paaralan upang magturo. Nilagdaan noong Abril 27 ang naturang batas. Paliwanag ni Gatchalian, ang susunod na Kalihim ng DepEd na si Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio ay may political capital upang ipatupad ang mga repormang tulad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act. Ito ay kasunod ng mahigit animnapu't isang porsyentong botong natanggap niya noong halalan. Sa ilalim ng batas, ang kalihim ng DepEd ang magiging Chairperson ng TEC, habang Vice Chairperson naman ang Chairman ng Commission on Higher Education o CHED. "Kailangan natin ng political capital sa mga repormang ipapatupad natin. Kailangan din natin ng political will. Ngunit ang political capital ay kailangan nating gamitin nang husto upang mailunsad ang mga repormang nakasaad sa Basic Education Development Plan (BEDP) 2030," sabi pa ng senador. Ang BEDP 2030 ang roadmap na inilunsad ng DepEd upang maghatid at mag-angat ng dekalidad na edukasyon sa bansa. Paliwanag ni Gatchalian, ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act ay naaayon sa BEDP 2030. Minamandato ng naturang batas ang TEC na magtalaga ng mga pamantayan sa mga programa sa teacher education. Ito ay upang matiyak ang isang matibay at transparent na ugnayan sa pagitan ng teacher education programs at professional standards para sa mga guro at mga school leaders, pananaliksik, at international best practices. Paiigtingin din ng batas ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, CHED, at Professional Regulation Commission O PRC. "Binigyan natin ng mas malawak na kapangyarihan ang DepEd upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy ang dekalidad na edukasyon at training sa mga guro mula pre-service hanggang in-service," pahayag ni Gatchalian.