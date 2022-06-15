PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 14, 2022 Gatchalian seeks increased local government involvement in education Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for increased local government involvement in improving the delivery and quality of basic education in the country. The senator cited the crucial role that local governments played to ensure learning continuity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the proximity of local governments to their constituencies allows them to be more responsive and flexible when it comes to their needs. Gatchalian is said to retain his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture under the 19th Congress. Gatchalian added that incoming Secretary of Education Sara Duterte-Carpio can mobilize local governments to increase their involvement in education. By winning more than 61 percent of votes during last May's elections, the Vice President-elect has the political capital to effectively implement reforms that will address the education crisis, he said. "Nakita natin nitong panahon ng pandemya kung gaano kahalaga ang papel ng mga lokal na pamahalaan upang matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, lalo na't mas nauunawaan nila ang pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral at mga guro sa kanilang mga nasasakupan. Sa pagpasok ng bagong administrasyon, kailangang palawigin din natin ang papel ng lokal na pamahalaan at gawin silang katuwang sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon," Gatchalian said. During the recently concluded 18th Congress, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 1579 or the 21st Century School Boards Act. Under the proposed measure, local school boards will be mandated to formulate and implement reforms and policies to improve the quality of education. The success of these programs will be measured based on indicators such as the participation rate of students, the number of dropouts and out-of-school youth, achievement scores in national tests, assessment tools, and other standardized test scores, among others. The establishment of child development centers, support to special education and Alternative Learning System (ALS) are also included in the success metrics of these programs. Gatchalian also proposed to expand the use of the Special Education Fund to cover salaries of public elementary and high school teachers, salaries of preschool teachers, capital outlay for pre-schools, and operation and maintenance of ALS, among others. Gatchalian: Pakikilahok ng LGUs sa edukasyon dapat paigtingin Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mas aktibong pakikilahok ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa paghahatid at pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa. Tinukoy ni Gatchalian ang ilang mahahalagang papel na ginampanan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa gitna ng pandemya. Ayon sa senador, mas agarang natutugunan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan ang pangangailangan ng mga guro at mag-aaral sa kanilang mga nasasakupan dahil mas malapit sila sa mga ito. Mananatili si Gatchalian bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture sa 19th Congress. Ayon pa sa kanya, mapapakilos ng susunod na Secretary of Education na si Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio ang mga lokal na pamahalaan upang maging mas aktibo ang mga ito sa usapin ng edukasyon. Dahil natanggap ng Vice President-elect ang boto ng mahigit animnapu't isang porsyento ng mga boto ng taumbayan, meron siyang political capital upang maipatupad ang mga kinakailangang reporma upang tugunan ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, ani Gatchalian. "Nakita natin nitong panahon ng pandemya kung gaano kahalaga ang papel ng mga lokal na pamahalaan upang matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, lalo na't mas nauunawaan nila ang pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral at mga guro sa kanilang mga nasasakupan. Sa pagpasok ng bagong administrasyon, kailangang palawigin din natin ang papel ng lokal na pamahalaan at gawin silang katuwang sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Sa kakatapos na 18th Congress, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 1579 o ang 21st Century School Boards Act. Binibigyang mandato nito ang mga school boards na magpatupad ng kinakailangang reporma upang iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon. Ang tagumpay ng mga programang ito ay masusukat sa mga batayang tulad ng participation rate ng mga mag-aaral, bilang ng dropouts at out-of-school youth, achievement scores sa mga national tests, assessment tools, at iba pang standardized test scores. Gagawin ding batayan ang pagkakaroon ng mga child development centers at suporta sa special education at Alternative Learning System o ALS. Ipinapanukala din ni Gatchalian ang pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng Special Education Fund o SEF upang magamit sa sahod ng mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan sa elementarya at high school, sahod ng mga guro at capital outlay sa preschool, pagpapatakbo ng mga programa sa ALS, at iba pa.