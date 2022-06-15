PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 14, 2022 De Lima thanks fellow Senators for Senate Resolution commending her Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima is grateful for the Senate's adoption of a Resolution commending her for her unselfish and dedicated service to the Senate and the nation during her term as Senator. In separate letters addressed to Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III And Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, De Lima said the past six years have not only tested her wits and knowledge of the law and how the institutions embody them, but also her faith and resolve. "I would like to sincerely express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the Senate's adoption of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 142 commending my unselfish and dedicated service to the Senate and the nation during my term as senator," the lady Senator from Bicol said. "The challenge of serving while in detention seemed, at times, overwhelming and insurmountable but my desire to serve the country to the absolute best of my ability erased such doubts and fears from my mind," she added. The said Resolution described De Lima as "a renowned and fearless human rights lawyer and advocate" who was elected Senator of the 17th and 18th Congresses (2016-2022) and "one of the staunchest voices in the human rights and social justice fronts." SR. No. 142, adopted by the Senate last June 1, noted how De Lima "introduced and sponsored bills generally meant to improve the country's criminal justice system, reform the prison, promote human rights, strengthen the rule of law, fight graft and corruption, promote gender equality, ensure food security, and introduce changes in the Constitution and election laws." "Performing her senatorial duties with utmost diligence and excellence while under detention inside the government custodial center, she has continuously crafted and supported bills and resolutions advocating human rights and social justice, including bills on human rights defenders, anti-extrajudicial killing, Magna Carta for Day Care Workers, unified penitentiary and prison reform, unified corrections and jail management, and SOGIE equality," the Resolution read. "For her invaluable service to uplift the lives of the people through quality legislations, Senator De Lima deserves this Chamber's commendation and the highest recognition of the entire nation," the Resolution further stated. SRN 142 also enumerated some of De Lima's landmark pieces of legislation that she principally authored as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, namely: Republic Act. No. 11310 or the "Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act", which provides financial aid to the poorest of the poor households to improve their health, nutrition and education; RA No. 11291, otherwise known as the "Magna Carta of the Poor", which gives the underprivileged full access to basic services; RA No. 11350, which created the National Commission of Senior Citizens mandated to handle issues concerning senior citizens; and RA No. 11315, also known as the "Community-Based Monitoring System Act", which collects statistical data from barangays to be used for better planning, budgeting and implementation of poverty alleviation and development programs. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, said she will forever be grateful to the Filipino people for honoring her with the opportunity to serve as one of the twenty-four Senators of the Republic. "I can honestly say that I gave it my all and with that I can have no regrets. Truly, it has been a privilege to have served alongside all of my fellow Senators and helped enact meaningful legislation that ushers in a better and brighter future for our country," she said. The lady Senator from Bicol said she hopes that "the Senate, as an institution, continue to flourish and maintain its independence and integrity" as it did under Sotto's leadership during the 17th and the entirety of the 18th Congresses and Zubiri's leadership as presumptive Senate President in the 19th Congress.