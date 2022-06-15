With human rights abuses reported daily, Youth for Human Rights is empowering students with knowledge of human rights
Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, team members delivered online seminars to educate on the topic of human rights.
The human rights curriculum from Youth for Human Rights International is free for educators and includes booklets, videos and mini posters on each of the 30 human rights.
A free copy of the “What are Human Rights?” booklet for individuals can be downloaded at YouthforHumanRights.Org
Human rights abuses continue and the need to educate youth about their rights and how to best defend their rights continues as well.
Attendees at human rights trainings learn about current human rights abuses being faced in the community and the important role that they can play in standing up for human rights in their areas.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost daily we are reading about violations of human rights around the world, in the US with abusive policing, and bullying on the internet. Despite all the progress with human rights, it is clear there is still much work to be done to combat discrimination and other related human rights abuses.
— Romina Mozaffarian, Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter
The Youth for Human Rights chapter in Washington, DC, decided to fight discrimination and violence through continued broad awareness with the help of online human rights educational tools. They are teaching human rights virtually as well as doing in-person teaching and distribution of human rights information to organizations. The training is based on the rights listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The rights are reviewed in detail and in relation to present day human rights abuses.
“Our goal is to help spread a message of peace, unity, and human rights for all,” said Romina Mozaffarian, a volunteer with the Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter, which regularly promotes and teaches human rights. “We are accomplishing that goal. Attendees at human rights trainings learn about current human rights abuses being faced in the community and the important role that they can play in standing up for human rights in their areas.”
Over the past many years, the Youth for Human Rights DC chapter has been training others in human rights in person and also through the free Youth for Human Rights International On-Line Course at YouthforHumanRights.org. During the COVID-19 pandemic, to maintain the health and safety of human rights advocates, trainings have also been done in a webinar format.
Participants in the training discuss the individual elements related to the human rights being covered. The events are perfect for preteens to seniors, educators, and parents – anyone wanting to learn more about human rights. Indeed, one student who attended commented at the end of a seminar, “I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, EMBED: https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/download/) specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has - and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org. For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.
