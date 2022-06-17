Submit Release
Stealth Power Expands Operations: Opens New Headquarters, Second Manufacturing Facility

Stealth Power's new headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The sites will provide the infrastructure for growth with proximity to an international airport and a Texas port town.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, TX - Stealth Power, a top provider of idle mitigation technology and clean mobile power, has announced the opening of two new facilities located in Austin and Palacios, Texas. The Austin office will serve as company headquarters while the southern site will be utilized as the manufacturing hub for Stealth Power Marine.

On Tuesday, clients and investors gathered for a ceremonial ‘ribbon-cutting’ at the newly constructed office, which sits adjacent to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Several Stealth Power systems were on display for demonstration as guests learned about the future of Stealth Power and the implications of its technology. Attendees included representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, FDNY, and a baseball Hall of Famer, among others.

"This expansion was necessary for keeping pace with our accelerated growth,” stated Stealth Power CEO, Devin Scott. “It will provide the infrastructure we need to deliver client solutions rapidly and at scale.”

The second site in Palacios, TX - a strategically located facility nestled on the Gulf Coast between Houston and Corpus Christi - will not only provide additional manufacturing support to Stealth Power’s Vehicle Power Systems but also manufacture and produce marinized power systems. These hybrid electric power systems will lessen water pollution, cut down on fuel waste and reduce CO2 emissions for vessels utilized in heavy inland shipping, such as riverboats, tugboats, and ferries.


About Stealth Power

Stealth Power designs and builds idle mitigation and scalable hybrid energy systems that power complex fleet operations into the future. Manufactured in the USA, Vehicle and Mobile Power Systems are trusted by the FDNY, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the FAA to power everything from life-saving medical equipment to remote towers equipped with intelligence sensors. Stealth Power keeps no-fail equipment on with engines turned off.

Jillian E Vazquez
Stealth Power
+1 832-794-8669
email us here

