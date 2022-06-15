Air quality approval renewed for Skretting Canada

CANADA, June 15 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the Skretting Canada facility in Bayside.

The facility produces about 40,000 tonnes of fish feed per year for the aquaculture industry.

The company's current approval expires on July 15, with the new five-year approval taking effect on July 16. The approval follows a public consultation process that included a public review, which ran from Jan. 5 to May 16.

The information, along with approval conditions, can be viewed on the Department of Environment and Local Government website or at any regional office of the department.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

15-06-22