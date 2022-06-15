OP360 to Share the Solution to Supporting Hypergrowth in the Shadow of Covid-19
Aaron Fischer, Chief Customer Officer for OP360, will host a fireside chat at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 23, 2022
Partnering with OP360 means being able to focus on your most critical strategic activities. We help your business run more smoothly, economically, and efficiently - whatever your business may be.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) today announced that Aaron Fischer, Chief Customer Officer, will host a fireside chat at Customer Contact Week 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (PT) in Caesar’s Palace Forum 103.
— Aaron Fischer, OP360 Chief Customer Officer
Nothing, in the decade, has impacted the business landscape as hard as the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to mobilize and transition to a new operating model is not only stressful but also a complex puzzle of shifting resources, changing processes, and retooling partnerships. OP360 not only met the challenge for its clients but enabled them to take advantage of their positions to grow lines of business while continuing to exceed customer expectations.
At the Case Study session titled “Supporting Hypergrowth in the Shadow of COVID-19”, the speakers will share the methods and tactics they implemented to ensure consistently high NPS and CSAT but also how the partnership enabled the company’s exponential growth. Fischer will be joined by client Will Davis, Director of ibotta Care.
“At OP360, we believe that the key to delivering excellence to our client’s customers requires a combination of incredibly passionate people supported by a culture of development and proven solutions enabled by a network of leading-edge technology partners,” says Fischer. “We hope that this knowledge share will inspire other industry leaders to embrace the uncertainty and understand the best way out of a difficult situation is to barrel through it.”
“Our partnership with OP360 has enabled Ibotta to take our business to the next level,” said Davis,” enabling our Savers to have their inquiries addressed effectively and efficiently.”
Davis added, “Ibotta partnered with OP360 initially to explore the possibilities of a vendor taking on more complex and technical issues while providing support during peak/off-peak hours. OP360 not only stepped up to this challenge but we are now seeing a 5% increase in quality scores above our set and agreed upon standards ensuring an excellent customer experience for our 6M app users - even during the pandemic.”
Join OP360 and ibotta to learn how they partnered to deliver an amazing customer experience in a hypergrowth industry.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first, workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022 and we are a full-service, fast-growing solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms.
Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We do this by communicating effectively, genuinely caring about our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensuring rapid career development for our strong performers, and providing well above the norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. Our most recent customer Net Promoter Score was 75% and we often outperform companies’ internal, onshore customer care, and back-office teams while providing cost savings upwards of fifty percent. Learn more at www.op360.com
About ibotta
Ibotta is a free cash back rewards and payments app that gives you real cash for everyday purchases when you shop and pay through the app. Ibotta provides thousands of ways for consumers to earn cash on their purchases by partnering with more than 1,500 brands and retailers. Learn more at www.ibotta.com
David Highbloom
OP360
